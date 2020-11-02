SAAM Enters Into Agreement With TEC

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAAM, Inc., announces the company has been accepted into The Entrepreneur Center's (TEC of Dayton, Ohio) ESP portfolio. Greg Stewart, SAAM President stated, "We are very excited to announce this engagement with TEC as it will provide SAAM valuable access to necessary resources, including funding, that will allow SAAM to accelerate the development and launch of the S-Series." "TEC focuses on the needs of entrepreneurs and offers a dedicated, experienced team of individuals including technical, legal, financial, amongst others to assist as we advance our technology, a very valuable resource," added Sibu Janardhanan, SAAM Chief Operating Officer.

According to Jordan Roe, TEC's ESP Venture Manager, "We are always looking for the next unicorn, and we have our eye on SAAM. They are positioned to take this market by storm - with their seasoned team, advanced stage of product development, a large market opportunity and advanced differentiation from the competitive landscape." Added Roe, TEC has a successful history of helping companies realize the benefit of support from the State of Ohio and leveraging our programs to accelerate the path to commercialization."

About SAAM, Inc.: SAAM is a scientific instrument company currently in development of smoke, fire, gas, and VOC detection devices, including the SAAM S-Series. The S-Series devices are pre-emptive and alert in seconds, minimize nuisance alarms, are affordable, robust, and with advanced technology using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) for monitoring and maintaining historical data. The S-Series will initially be offered in two devices, the SC4 hard wired ceiling mounted unit, and the SP4 portable plug in and battery powered device. www.saam.us.com

About TEC: TEC is the Miami Valley's center for entrepreneurial excellence. TEC drives meaningful connections and provides significant incubation, acceleration, and commercialization resources to our region's small businesses, tech startups and research institutes. www.tecdayton.com

