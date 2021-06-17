SAAM Inc., Awarded Gold Globee Award in Dual Categories

INDIANAPOLIS, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAAM Inc., announces the company has been selected for the Gold Globee International "Start-up of the Year" in the IT World Awards Category and the Globee Gold "Disruptor of the Year" in the Consumer Products and Services Category. According to Rob Qualls, SAAM CEO, "The Globee Awards represent yet another recognition for the SAAM S-Series." Stated Qualls, "We are honored to be recognized by Globee for our disruptive, patented S-Series technology, and most importantly proud of our engineering team for their commitment in providing the SAAM S-Series an opportunity to be recognized by Globee."

About SAAM: SAAM is a scientific instrument company currently in development of smoke, fire, gas, and air quality detection devices, including the SAAM S-Series. The S-Series of devices are pre-emptive and alert in seconds, minimize nuisance alarms, are affordable, robust, and with advanced technology using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) for monitoring and maintaining historical data.

About Globee: The Globee® Awards are the world's premier business awards consisting of eleven award programs. Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards (Best Employers), CEO World Awards®, Communications Excellence Awards, Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards® for Information Technology and Cyber Security, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Visit the Globee website at www.globeeawards.com

Contact:

Rob Qualls, CEO

855 405 7773

[email protected]





SOURCE SAAM Inc.

