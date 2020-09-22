SAAM Launches New Website

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAAM Inc., announces the company has launched a new website. Rob Qualls, SAAM CEO stated, "this was the time to create a website that reflects our current product strategy of a smart home device that detects air quality, smoke, fire, and gases." "The S-Series of devices will be unlike any smart home device on the market today, using state-of-the-art technology with novel, patented chemical and gas detection, the S-Series will be pre-emptive and allow users more time to take action before a potential catastrophic event. In addition to new and patented technology, the S-Series will also contain an intake fan, allowing for continuous real-time monitoring of the air," added Qualls.

S-Series SC4 Wired S-Series SP4 Portable

According to Dr. Erik Deutsch, SAAM CTO, "The S-Series is the only three-way product entering the market, with smoke/fire, gas, and air quality (Volatile Organic Compounds and Particulates), the S-Series will be the most comprehensive device available with the ability to save lives and improve health," stated Dr. Deutsch.

About SAAM, Inc.: SAAM is a scientific instrument company currently in development of smoke, fire, gas, and VOC detection devices, including the SAAM S-Series. The S-Series devices are pre-emptive and alert in seconds, minimize nuisance alarms, are affordable, robust, and with advanced technology using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) for monitoring and maintaining historical data. The S-Series will initially be offered in two devices, the SC4 hard wired ceiling mounted unit, and the SP4 portable plug in and battery powered device.

Visit the SAAM Inc., website at www.saam.us.com

