SAAM Selected as a Winning Company for Powderkeg's 2020 National Tech Culture Award

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAAM Inc., has been announced as a finalist for Powderkeg's 2020 National Tech Culture Awards. This recognizes SAAM as one of the best company cultures in tech communities beyond Silicon Valley.

The award winners were selected after their participation in Powderkeg's 2020 Tech Culture Awards, a survey that gathered information from technology-powered software, hardware, product, and services companies across the country about the culture within their workplace. Employees rated their companies and employers on several topics that contribute to company culture, including leadership, diversity and inclusion, career path, work-life balance, and remote work. There are also categories based on teams and regions where companies are headquartered. Awards are based on application responses and survey rankings by each company's employees.

The awards were held at Powderkeg's first-ever two-day Unvalley Virtual Conference, where companies can connect with some of the biggest opportunities in tech beyond Silicon Valley. The 100+ winning companies were recognized for being culture leaders at a national level, and 18 companies were awarded with top honors.

About SAAM: SAAM is a scientific instrument company currently in development of smoke, fire, gas, and air quality detection devices, including the SAAM S-Series. The S-Series of devices are pre-emptive and alert in seconds, minimize nuisance alarms, are affordable, robust, and with advanced technology using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) for monitoring and maintaining historical data.

