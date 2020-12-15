SAAM Selected for CES 2021 Innovation Honoree Award

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAAM Inc., today announced that its S-Series product has been named a CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Smart Home category. Each year, the CES Innovation Awards program honors outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The announcement was made ahead of the first-ever, all digital CES 2021, happening January 11-14, 2021.

The SAAM S-Series technology represents the next generation of fire, gas, and air quality detection. It utilizes patented technology and artificial intelligence to reduce detection time, warn residents, and save lives.

"We are very honored to receive this recognition from CES," stated Rob Qualls, CEO of SAAM. "It shows the world what we have long believed - that the S-Series technology represents a paradigm shift in residential and commercial health and safety. This award is a huge distinction for our engineering team who have dedicated the last few years to the design and development of the S-Series of products."

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

About SAAM: SAAM is a scientific instrument company currently in development of smoke, fire, gas, and air quality detection devices, including the SAAM S-Series. The S-Series of devices are pre-emptive and alert in seconds, minimize nuisance alarms, are affordable, robust, and with advanced technology using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) for monitoring and maintaining historical data. Visit the SAAM website at www.saam.us.com

