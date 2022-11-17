SAAM Selected for CES 2023 Innovation Honoree Award

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAAM Inc., today announced that its S-Series product has been named a CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree in the "Digital Health" category. Each year, the CES Innovation Awards program honors outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

The SAAM S-Series technology represents the next generation of fire, gas, and air quality detection. It utilizes patented technology and artificial intelligence to reduce detection time, warn residents, and save lives while monitoring the air in our homes for contaminants that impact our health.

The SAAM SP4 Portable

"We are very honored to receive this recognition from CES," stated Rob Qualls, Founder of SAAM. "It shows the world what we have long believed - that the S-Series technology represents a paradigm shift in residential and commercial health and safety demonstrating the importance of health and safety technology as an emerging global concern. This award is a huge distinction for our engineering team who have dedicated the last few years to the design and development of the S-Series of products."

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic, and design.

About SAAM: SAAM is a spectral technology company currently in development of smoke, fire, gas, and air quality detection devices, including the SAAM S-Series. SAAM currently has six patents issued, with four patents pending related to the S-Series technology. The S-Series of devices are pre-emptive and alert in seconds before a potential catastrophic event. SAAM is in development of a ceiling mounted device, and the first of its kind portable device. The S-Series will be commercially available in early 2024.

About CES®: CES is the most influential tech event in the world — the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector.

Contact:

Rob Qualls

855-405-7773

[email protected]

SOURCE SAAM Inc.