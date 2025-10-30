Saama Unveils Industry-first AI-Powered Tables, Listings, and Figures (TLF) Analyzer to Transform Clinical Study Reporting

New multi-modal GenAI solution accelerates report authoring and introduces breakthrough "Figures-to-Text" interpretation for faster, context-aware clinical insights

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saama, an established leader in AI-driven solutions and services within the Life Sciences space, today announced the launch of its Tables, Listings, and Figures (TLF) Analyzer, which is designed to work with Saama's AI-powered document generation solution that accelerates and enhances clinical study report (CSR) authoring. The TLF Analyzer integrates multi-modal GenAI models that understand text, numbers, and graphs to automatically interpret and summarize complex clinical data, from tables and listings to figures, in one seamless step.

Traditional manual review of TLFs is slow, fragmented, and error-prone, often taking weeks of effort across multiple teams. Saama's TLF Analyzer helps eliminate these inefficiencies by enabling instant, context-aware interpretation of study outputs that are grounded in the Protocol and Statistical Analysis Plan (SAP).

"Our TLF Analyzer is redefining how the industry approaches clinical reporting — and our Figures-to-Text capability is a true game-changer," said Prasanna Rao, Chief Products and Innovation Officer at Saama. "While most solutions stop at interpreting tables and listings, we've gone further by enabling multi-modal models to understand and summarize complex graphs. This ability to translate figures into precise, context-rich, clinically relevant narratives gives our customers a distinct competitive advantage by turning one of the most manual, time-consuming steps in CSR authoring into an instant, insight-driven process. It's not just faster reporting; it's smarter, scientifically aligned reporting."

This first-of-its-kind TLF Analyzer "Figures-to-Text" capability sets a new industry standard for clinical research. Using advanced visual understanding, the system translates graphical study outputs — such as Kaplan–Meier curves, forest plots, waterfall plots, and box plots — into clear, clinically accurate text summaries. These summaries align with the same statistical sources as tabular data to ensure consistent interpretation across formats, maintaining precision and regulatory traceability.

This innovation significantly shortens the time needed to interpret data and concepts presented through figures while preserving scientific integrity, a long-time challenge for clinical teams. Today's traditional process to draft a CSR can take 2-3 weeks, but with the TLF Analyzer this timeframe is shortened to 3-4 days. Using the TLF Analyzer has also demonstrated a 60-70% reduction in manual analysis time compared to traditional analysis.

The TLF Analyzer offers end-to-end support across tables, listings, and figures, integrating intelligent search, customizable prompts, and interactive GenAI refinement.

Key benefits include:

Accelerated authoring: Reduces manual review from hours to minutes through instant TLF summarization.

Reduces manual review from hours to minutes through instant TLF summarization. Context-aware insights: Integrates protocol and SAP knowledge for accurate, scientifically grounded outputs.

Integrates protocol and SAP knowledge for accurate, scientifically grounded outputs. Intelligent search: Natural language processing (NLP)-powered discovery of relevant TLFs, even within complex or unlabeled files.

Natural language processing (NLP)-powered discovery of relevant TLFs, even within complex or unlabeled files. Interactive refinement: Enables one-click options to shorten, elaborate, or bullet out summaries.

Enables one-click options to shorten, elaborate, or bullet out summaries. Seamless CSR insertion: Generates traceable summaries with embedded citations for transparency and compliance.

By interpreting safety, efficacy, and demographic data holistically, the TLF Analyzer creates consistent, clinically meaningful narratives that help medical writers focus on interpretation and storytelling.

Looking ahead, Saama plans to expand its Figures-to-Text capabilities to support pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) and exposure-response analyses, enhance cross-study insights through Agentic AI, and move toward a fully automated CSR generation pipeline.

For more information, visit www.saama.com . Saama will be attending the American Medical Writers Association (AMWA) 2025 Medical Writing & Communication Conference from November 5-8, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Saama

Saama develops healthcare and life science products and solutions that accelerate the delivery of therapies to patients. Saama also provides specialized data, analytics, and AI services to other industries. The company's AI-driven clinical data management platform enables pharma and biotech companies to streamline clinical and commercial operations, improve data quality and access, and gain faster insights across their clinical trials. The Saama platform powered the clinical trial that led to the world's first COVID-19 vaccine. Headquartered in Campbell, CA, with employees around the globe, Saama is committed to helping customers save and improve lives. Discover more at saama.com .

