Saankhya Labs Expands Board of Advisors

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saankhya Labs today announced that it has added Mariam Sorond to its Board of Advisors.

Saankhya Labs formed the board of advisors to provide insights, advice, and non-binding recommendations to its Board and Executive leadership team. Parag Naik, CEO of Saankhya Labs said, "As Saankhya continues on its path of innovation and growth in 5G and beyond, our advisory board members bring an incredible variety of experience and insight to the table to help take the company to the next level of growth. I am excited to have Mariam Sorond join our Board of advisors. Mariam brings immense experience and expertise in wireless communication technologies and we look forward to her insights to help in our next level of growth."

Mariam Sorond is Chief Research and Development Officer at CableLabs. In this role, she leads research & development of new technologies for CableLabs' members and the industry.

An expert in mobile wireless, fixed, and satellite networks, Sorond previously held the position of Chief Wireless Architect for DISH Network and led the team focused on the 5G network. She was also responsible for spectrum technology and strategy, end-to-end technology development, creating the next generation network architecture and standards development.

Sorond has more than 26 years of technical and strategy experience in the telecommunications industry. She has also held leadership positions both within start-ups and Fortune 500 enterprises, with responsibility for developing the technology vision, network deployment, trend analysis, guiding business investments and participating in regulatory and standardization processes. Prior to joining DISH, she worked at various companies such as Lucent Technologies (now Nokia), ICO, Nextel, and PrimeCo - where she began her career as an RF Engineer. Sorond has served as a member of the NTIA's Commerce Spectrum Management Advisory Committee since 2014. She has been awarded several patents, with others pending and is a frequent speaker and panellist at industry forums.

Mariam Sorond said: "Saankhya Labs is working on next generation innovative solutions in the world of open, virtualized and disaggregated networks across multiple access technologies including 5G, and I am happy to be a part of their advisory board to guide them in their endeavour to build disruptive products and solutions that take the industry to the next level of convergence and connectivity."

About Saankhya Labs

Saankhya Labs is a wireless communication solutions company that provides products, based on its award winning, patented Software Defined Radio SoC platform. Saankhya offers a wide range of communication products for 5G, satellite and broadcast applications. With several International technology patents and unique 'chips-to-systems' expertise, Saankhya's solutions include systems for Open RAN based 5G Radio solutions, Satellite communications modems for IoT applications and multi-standard DTV modulators and demodulators. Saankhya Labs is working on creating cutting edge technology in Next-Gen Tv and communications solutions in 5G and beyond. Saankhya Labs in is Headquartered in Bangalore, India. www.saankhyalabs.com

SOURCE Saankhya Labs Pvt. Ltd