FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sa'ar Waisman is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Business Professional for his excellence in the Private Security Services industry and in acknowledgment of his firm, Waisman Security.

A decorated military veteran, Sa'ar Waisman serves as the Founder and CEO of Waisman Security, based in Fort Lauderdale, FL. His newly founded company offers a wide range of protective services for its clients, including residential, business, personal, and event security.

"Our number one priority is the safety, security, and peace of mind of our clients," Mr. Waisman says. "We are dedicated to providing the highest-quality service, supported by exceptional officers. Personal and community safety are a major focus in the world today. At Waisman Security, we believe in deploying effective preventative measures to deter crime and unwelcome media attention before an issue arises."

Before founding his security firm, Mr. Waisman served in the Israeli military, where he was honored for his dedicated service. In his current role, he has incorporated his extensive training and knowledge from his military background into providing the highest-quality protection and security details for the clients he serves. The company features a team of highly-trained and experienced security guards who are dedicated to ensuring the safety of individuals.

In addition to personal and residential protection, Waisman Security is also available to provide expert security for large public gatherings and other significant events, such as concerts, conferences, festivals, churches, and more. In addition to providing guards, Waisman will soon offer a training facility to provide class D and class G security licensing. Most states have specific laws detailing requirements for security guards' licensure to work in the field. The majority of states require an initial Class D security license to allow persons to work as unarmed security. Class D training typically requires 40 hours of training. After this training, persons can opt to further their movement toward a Class G security license, which allows the guard to carry a weapon.

For more information or to learn more about job openings at Waisman Security, visit https://www.waismansecurity.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

