Saarthee Launches "The Data Show" Podcast

Saarthee

22 Aug, 2023, 15:00 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saarthee, an Inc 5000 Data Management and Analytics Company, announced today that it is launching "The Data Show," a new podcast that features good conversations with great thinkers and leaders from across the data and analytics landscape.   

"The Data Show," produced entirely in house by the Saarthee team and hosted by Jim Multari, Principal – Growth & Strategy at Saarthee, brings listeners firsthand accounts of the technology, trends and methods that are shaping how organizations are using data to drive strategic decision making. 

"'The Data Show' is the perfect forum for connecting with colleagues from across industry, learning together and sharing best practices as we all work to keep up with the quickly evolving world of data and analytics," Multari said. "The Show will feature members of our team, also known as Saarthees, as well as industry innovators who are using data to drive their organization's decision making."

The first episode of "The Data Show" features Saarthee CEO and Cofounder Shikha Miglani, who shares the Saarthee origin story as well as her insights on the technology and tools that are shaping the industry today and how Saarthee is harnessing them to solve business challenges.

"We're really excited about the launch of 'The Data Show'," said Miglani. "As Saarthee grows, our podcast is a meaningful and fun way of sharing best practices and connecting with colleagues from different organizations and industries. Saarthee's culture and approach are grounded in learning and seeking knowledge and 'The Data Show' will bring that perspective to life in a new and different way." 

"'The Data Show' gives us another platform to deep dive into the tools and technologies that are changing the ways that organizations are mining their data," said Mrinal Prasad, CoFounder and Chief Coach, Saarthee. "It's also a great development and learning opportunity for our Saarthee teammates where they'll be able to showcase their skills and expertise in an entirely new way."

Saarthee, one of the fastest growing data management and analytics firms in the United States, helps guide organizations towards insights fueled success. Saarthee's Analytics Value Chain framework meets businesses where they are in their data journey – from data engineering & architecture, to analysis and modeling, or strategic actioning and long term decision making.  With a unique learning and people centric approach, Saarthee delivers accelerated analytics that drive meaningful business outcomes.

"The Data Show" will produce new episodes regularly and is available wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple, Spotify, Amazon and Google.

SOURCE Saarthee

