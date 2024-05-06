SaaS and Enterprise Software Veteran Joins BlackLine as Chief Customer Officer

Jimmy Duan to lead all customer- and partner-facing teams at digital finance transformation leader

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) announced today that software veteran Jimmy Duan has joined the company as chief customer officer, effective May 6th. In his new role, Mr. Duan will oversee the company's Implementation, Customer Success, Support, and Training teams, as well as the Strategic Alliances & Channels teams. The digital finance transformation leader provides market-leading solutions that drive greater automation, efficiency, financial governance, and risk management for the Office of the CFO. He will report to Co-CEO Owen Ryan.

SaaS and enterprise software veteran Jimmy Duan has joined digital finance transformation leader BlackLine as chief customer officer.

"Jimmy brings a wealth of experience to BlackLine leading high-performing customer support, technology, services, and sales teams that will be invaluable in elevating our customer experience to new heights. His customer-first philosophy aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver our one-stop solutions that meet the evolving needs of the CFO's team," said Mr. Ryan. "Partners are a key component of BlackLine's go-to-market strategy, and we expect Jimmy's leadership will be increasingly impactful from a customer growth, success, and retention perspective."

Mr. Duan comes to BlackLine with more than 25 years of experience building and leading successful startup, public, and private-equity-backed SaaS and enterprise software companies. Prior to BlackLine, he served as EVP and chief customer officer at cloud experience management pioneer and market leader Medallia and was a member of the executive team when they went public. Before that, he served as EVP and chief technology officer at CallidusCloud, a global sales performance management leader, overseeing R&D, services, cloud operations, and international market expansion.

"As a pioneer and market leader for transforming and automating accounting and finance processes, BlackLine provides premium solutions and support to thousands of leading organizations through close collaboration with an extensive partner ecosystem globally," said Mr. Duan. "The co-CEOs' commitment to customer experience and success resonates deeply with me. I am immensely proud to join the BlackLine team and leverage my passion for customer advocacy to further enhance BlackLine's customer and partner engagement strategies and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Mr. Duan holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Industrial & Systems Engineering from Virginia Tech.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting and finance processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's market-leading cloud platform and customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, intercompany accounting, invoice-to-cash, and consolidation processes – inspiring, powering, and guiding large enterprises and midsize businesses on their digital finance transformation journeys.

Nearly 4,400 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and is recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Sydney, Bangalore, and Singapore. For more information, visit blackline.com.

