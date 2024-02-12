SaaS and Intelligent Automation Industry Veteran Sumit Johar Joins BlackLine as Chief Information Officer

BlackLine

12 Feb, 2024, 09:01 ET

Digital finance transformation leader expands leadership team, adding former Automation Anywhere CIO to oversee IT and InfoSec, scale internal cloud operations, and lead AI initiatives

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) announced today that Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and intelligent automation industry veteran Sumit Johar has joined the company as chief information officer (CIO), effective Feb. 12th. Reporting to Co-CEO Therese Tucker, Johar will oversee Information Technology and Information Security globally for the digital finance transformation leader.

"Sumit's extensive SaaS and intelligent automation experience, coupled with his deep knowledge of emerging technology and AI, aligns perfectly with our vision and will prove invaluable in fostering innovation and bringing a competitive edge to our global business operations," said Tucker. "With Sumit on the executive leadership team, we are poised to advance and accelerate our own digital transformation and scale operations, so we remain best equipped to deliver on our mission as the premier accounting and finance platform for the Office of the CFO."

Johar comes to BlackLine with more than 20 years of enterprise cloud experience spanning applications, infrastructure, cybersecurity, data governance and engineering, and automation. He most recently served as CIO at Automation Anywhere, a leading provider of AI-powered intelligent automation solutions. Previously he was CIO at enterprise mobile security provider MobileIron where in just his first two years, he significantly reduced operational costs while making room for digital transformation initiatives. Before that, he led Enterprise Applications at TIBCO Software for 10 years and also has held management-level consulting and engineering positions at Wipro and Infosys.

"Generative AI and other emerging technologies have put fuel on the fire for IT innovation, creating endless opportunities for CIOs to transform business operations," said Johar. "I look forward to taking BlackLine's IT infrastructure, business intelligence, and business applications to the next level with leading-edge AI and automation technologies that will enable our global workforce to perform at an even higher level, ultimately supporting BlackLine's leadership in the digital finance transformation market."

Johar holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra.

About BlackLine
Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting and finance processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's market-leading cloud platform and customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, intercompany accounting, invoice-to-cash, and consolidation processes – inspiring, powering, and guiding large enterprises and midsize businesses on their digital finance transformation journeys.

More than 4,300 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and is recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore, and Sydney. For more information, visit blackline.com.

BlackLine Forward-looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "would," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our growth plans and opportunities.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon BlackLine's current plans, estimates and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any assumptions prove incorrect, actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's ability to execute on its strategies, attract new customers, enter new geographies and develop, release and sell new features and solutions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K.  Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE BlackLine

