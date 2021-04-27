SaaS Awards Judges Share Tips for Business Software Success

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Judges from business software 'Oscars,' the SaaS Awards, share their tips for success today ahead of next month's 21 May deadline.

The SaaS Awards program has sought out the best in international business software since 2016.

James Williams, SaaS Awards Head of Operations, said: "It's critical to include endorsements. It doesn't matter if you've been established for decades – or you're a start-up with a customer base that only exists in projections."

"Be creative. Include a powerful case study as part of the supplementary material you're allowed to submit to the awards program. Everything is treated in strict commercial confidence – blow us away with what you've achieved."

Judge Annabelle Whittall said: "Any metrics applicants can provide are useful – from testimonials to growth figures."

Lead judge Richard Geary said: "Share the exciting things your organization does on a technical level, too. Talk to the developers behind the scenes and try to communicate what they've done that's so smart."

Judge Jason Ford added: "The key word for me is innovation. What is your business doing that's truly different? Tell us how your software is game-changing."

The SaaS Awards team was joined this year by volunteer judge Neha Pattan, a senior staff software engineer at Google and SaaS veteran managing a team of over 40 software engineers. Neha is also looking to celebrate "cutting-edge innovations."

The SaaS Awards program closes on May 21 and promotes business software across a range of industries: https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards.

SaaS Awards Categories:

Best SaaS for Small Business/SMEs

Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product

Best SaaS Product for Nonprofits/Education

Best SaaS for Productivity

Best SaaS for E-Commerce/E-Shops

Best SaaS for Web or App Development

Best SaaS for Business Accounting or Finance

Best SaaS for Management Accounting and Budgeting

Best SaaS for HR

Best SaaS for Recruitment

Best SaaS for Shipping, Inventory/Vehicle Logistics

Best SaaS for Ticketing/Event Management

Best SaaS for Business Management

Best SaaS for Catering and Hospitality

Best SaaS for CSR or Sustainability

Best SaaS for Agriculture/Farming

Best SaaS for Media/Publishing

Best SaaS for Healthcare

Best SaaS for Digital Marketing

Best SaaS for Financial Services

Best SaaS for E-Learning

Bespoke SaaS Solution of the Year

Best UX/UI/Design in a SaaS Product

Best SaaS for Sales and Marketing

Best SaaS for PR, Brand Management or Stakeholder Engagement

Best SaaS for Customer Services/CRM

Best SaaS for Business Intelligence or Analytics

Best SaaS for Supply Chain / Warehouse Management

Best SaaS for Project Management, Workflow Automation or PLM

Best SaaS for ERP/MRP

Best Data-Driven SaaS Product

Best SaaS Newcomer

Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product

Best SaaS Innovation in the Internet of Things (IoT)

Best SaaS for Energy & Utilities

Best SaaS for Health & Safety or Risk Management

Best SaaS for Learning Management or Training

Best SaaS for Communication, Collaboration or Conferencing

Best SaaS for Product Analytics

Best Accessibility Innovation in SaaS

