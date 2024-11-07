SaaS Backup Software Market Poised for Strong Growth: Forecast to Reach USD 4813 Million by 2030 with Rising Demand for Cloud Data Protection | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SaaS Backup Software Market is Segmented by Type (Microsoft 365 Backup, Salesforce Backup, Google Workspace Backup), by Application (Large Enterprises, SMEs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030.

The Global SaaS Backup Software Market was valued at USD 2492 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 4813 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-15V2636/Global_SaaS_Backup_Software_Market

Major Factors Driving the Growth of SaaS Backup Software Market

The SaaS Backup Software Market is poised for strong growth as businesses continue to shift towards cloud-based environments and face increasing data security concerns. The demand for scalable, flexible, and compliant backup solutions is expected to remain high, particularly as cybersecurity threats intensify and regulatory requirements become more stringent. The adoption of SaaS backup software is likely to expand further as businesses prioritize data protection and business continuity in the digital age.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-15V2636/global-saas-backup-software

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SAAS BACKUP SOFTWARE MARKET:

Microsoft 365 is one of the most widely used cloud-based productivity suites, making its data backup crucial for organizations. As businesses increasingly rely on Microsoft 365 for emails, documents, and collaboration tools, the demand for SaaS backup solutions that ensure data protection, compliance, and recovery has surged. With the growing concerns around data loss due to human error, cyberattacks, or accidental deletions, specialized backup software for Microsoft 365 is becoming indispensable, driving the growth of the SaaS Backup Software Market.

Salesforce, as a leading CRM platform, contains valuable customer data that businesses cannot afford to lose. To mitigate the risk of data corruption, loss, or breach, organizations are turning to SaaS backup solutions specifically designed for Salesforce. These solutions ensure that businesses can restore lost data, maintain business continuity, and comply with data retention policies. The growing number of businesses using Salesforce is contributing to the rise in demand for reliable and secure backup services, thus driving the growth of the SaaS Backup Software Market.

Large enterprises, which generate and manage vast amounts of data, are increasingly adopting SaaS backup solutions to ensure the security of their data. These companies require advanced solutions that offer scalability, robust security features, and compliance with various regulations. Large enterprises are often prime targets for cyberattacks, which heightens the need for reliable backup services. Their need for continuous data availability and rapid recovery in the event of data loss is a key factor driving the growth of the SaaS Backup Software Market.

As regulatory requirements become more stringent, organizations are increasingly focused on ensuring data protection and compliance. Regulations like GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA mandate that businesses have comprehensive backup solutions to protect customer data and ensure data availability in case of loss or breach. The need to comply with these regulations is driving the adoption of SaaS backup software, as businesses seek solutions that offer automated data protection and help avoid potential penalties.

The rapid shift towards cloud-based solutions across industries is another major factor driving the growth of the SaaS Backup Software Market. As more businesses migrate to cloud platforms, the risk of data loss and security breaches increases, prompting the need for backup solutions that can protect critical cloud-based data. SaaS backup solutions, which are designed to safeguard data stored on cloud platforms, are witnessing high demand as cloud adoption continues to rise.

With the increasing prevalence of cyberattacks, such as ransomware and phishing, businesses are placing greater emphasis on securing their data. Cybercriminals are often targeting cloud environments, and companies without adequate data backup solutions face severe financial and operational consequences. The growing number of cybersecurity threats is prompting businesses to invest in SaaS backup software, which provides a secure, automated way to back up and restore data, driving market growth.

Business continuity and disaster recovery are critical considerations for companies of all sizes. In the event of data loss due to technical failures, natural disasters, or human error, businesses need to ensure that they can quickly recover their data to minimize downtime. SaaS backup solutions provide businesses with the ability to recover lost or corrupted data quickly, ensuring minimal disruption to operations. The growing focus on business continuity is propelling the demand for SaaS backup software.

One of the primary advantages of SaaS backup software is its scalability and flexibility, which is particularly important for growing businesses. These solutions can be easily scaled up or down based on the organization's needs, without the need for additional infrastructure. The ability to customize and pay for only the required backup services makes SaaS backup software attractive to businesses of all sizes. This flexibility is contributing to the widespread adoption of SaaS backup solutions.

Buy Now: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-15V2636&lic=single-user

SAAS BACKUP SOFTWARE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Global key players of SaaS Backup Software include Veeam, Commvault, Barracuda, Kaseya, Veritas, etc. The top five players hold a share of about 56%.

North America is the largest market, and has a share of about 52%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with 29% and 13%, respectively. North America dominates the market due to its high cloud adoption rate and strict regulatory compliance standards. Europe follows closely, driven by stringent data protection regulations like GDPR. In Asia-Pacific, rapid digital transformation and increasing cloud usage in countries like China and India are contributing to the market's expansion.

In terms of product type, Microsoft 365 Backup is the largest segment, accounting for a share of 50%. In terms of application, SMEs have a share of about 77 percent.

Key Companies:

Acronis

Barracuda

Druva

Veeam

Asigra

Veritas

Kaseya

Commvault

Cohesity

Own Company

AvePoint

N-able Cove

Arcserve

HPE Zerto

Keepit

Rewind

Dropsuite

Skyvia

Vembu (BDRSuite)

Opentext (CloudAlly)

Purchase Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-15V2636/Global_SaaS_Backup_Software_Market

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- SaaS Backup Solution Market

- Backup Recovery Software market was valued at USD 5572 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 10800 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Endpoint Backup Software market was valued at USD 2945 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 5595 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Email Backup Software Market

- The global market for SaaS-based CRM Software was estimated to be worth USD 1130 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2505.3 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Data Backup Software Market revenue was USD 5630 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 9272.8 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.3% during the review period (2023-2029).

- The global Cloud Backup market size is projected to reach USD 4229.3 Million by 2026, from USD 1834.3 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2020-2026.

- Backup Restore Software Market

- Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) market was valued at USD 11580 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 65570 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- SaaS E-commerce Platform market was valued at USD 8523 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 21580 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS: REACH OUT TO US!

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@valuatesreports6753

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

https://valuatesreportspanish.blogspot.com/

https://valuateskorean.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesgerman.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesreportjapanese.blogspot.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports