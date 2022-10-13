SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Size to Grow by USD 10.70 Bn, Global Application Software to be the Parent Market - Technavio

This report on the SaaS-based business analytics market offers comprehensive analysis by end-user (retail, BFSI, telecom, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based business analytics market has been categorized as a part of the global application software market within the global IT software market. The global application software market includes companies that are engaged in producing and developing software that is designed for specialized applications for the business or consumer market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market 2022-2026

The SaaS-based business analytics market size is expected to grow by USD 10.70 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.19% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

SaaS-based Business Analytics Market: Market Segmentation

Based on end-user, the retail segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing adoption of cloud-based applications play a crucial role in driving the growth of the segment.

Based on geography, North America will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Companies are focusing on reducing maintenance costs and upgrading the software programs that are already installed, which is expected to foster the growth of the SaaS-based business analytics market in North America.

SaaS-based Business Analytics Market: Major Growth Drivers



The SaaS-based business analytics market growth is expected to be driven by the shift toward Service-oriented architecture (SOA). The IT framework provided by SOA helps companies manage IT infrastructure. SMBs need IT frameworks that reduce the time to market. For instance, IBM offers SOA solutions to help enterprises connect with their channel partners and stakeholders. In addition, vendors are helping enterprises to migrate their ICT framework to SOA-based IT architecture to implement cloud-based business analytics solutions and services.

SaaS-based Business Analytics Market: Key Vendor Offerings

International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers SaaS-based business analytics, namely IBM Cognos Analytics, which is a web-based integrated business intelligence suite.

The company offers SaaS-based business analytics, namely IBM Cognos Analytics, which is a web-based integrated business intelligence suite. Microsoft Corp. - The company offers SaaS-based business analytics such as Azure Synapse Analytics and Power BI solutions.

The company offers SaaS-based business analytics such as Azure Synapse Analytics and Power BI solutions. MicroStrategy Inc. - The company offers SaaS-based business analytics such as enterprise analytics and embedded analytics.

The company offers SaaS-based business analytics such as enterprise analytics and embedded analytics. Open Text Corp. - The company offers SaaS-based business analytics, namely OpenText Business Intelligence.

The company offers SaaS-based business analytics, namely OpenText Business Intelligence. Oracle Corp. - The company offers SaaS-based business analytics such as Oracle Analytics, which enables data engineers, business users, and data scientists to access and process relevant data and evaluate predictions.

SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.19% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Board International SA, Global Software LLC, GoodData Corp., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Planful Inc., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Inc., Splunk Inc., Tableau Software LLC, Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

