SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) Market size to grow by USD 44.17 billion | Retail end-users to exhibit maximum demand | Technavio

Mar 16, 2022, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 14.14% in 2021 and the market size is expected to increase by USD 44.17 billion between 2020 and 2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The report segments the market by end-user (retail, BFSI, manufacturing, telecom and IT, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report
Vendor Insights
The global SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and international players. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches and M&As to compete in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Adobe Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Sage Group Plc
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- SAP SE
- SugarCRM Inc.
- Zendesk Inc.
Recent M&As:
- In December 2020, Adobe announced the completion of its acquisition of Workfront, the leading work management platform for marketers with more than 3,000 customers and one million users.
- In February 2021, Safexpress collaborated with IBM to drive business transformation and deliver rapid growth.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 52% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as the use of public cloud services by enterprises and the increased need for the analysis of customers' information. In addition, the increasing number of enterprises across industries such as BFSI, telecom and IT, healthcare, retail, and other end-users will have a positive impact on the growth of the SaaS customer relationship management market in North America.
The US and Canada are the key markets for SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and Europe. Countries such as the UK, Germany, and Japan are also expected to emerge as major markets for SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) during the forecast period.
Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/saas-customer-relationship-management-crm-market-industry-analysis
Key Segment Analysis
By end-user, the SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market share growth by the retail segment will be significant during the forecast period. The development and expansion of retail and e-commerce companies across the globe have been driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the launch of new stores and digital sales models by retail companies has increased the demand for SaaS customer relationship management solutions from the retail industry.
View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market is the increasing adoption of cloud-based offerings. Cloud computing offers various benefits such as scalability, reliability, and high-source availability. Such benefits are encouraging enterprises across the globe to adopt cloud-based applications. With growing investments in cloud-computing strategies, the adoption of SaaS applications such as CRM, sales management, HRM, and financial management is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.
In addition, the rising number of partnerships and acquisitions will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, data security concerns might reduce the growth potential in the market.
Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market.
Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports:
Public Cloud Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022 -2026
Customer Engagement Solutions Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 14%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 44.17 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
14.14
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 52%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Adobe Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SugarCRM Inc., and Zendesk Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Application software
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.1.1 Developers
2.2.1.2 IP licensing
2.2.2 Software development process
2.2.2.1 Product research
2.2.2.2 Product management
2.2.2.3 Product development
2.2.2.4 Production and packaging
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.3.1 Marketing and release:
2.2.3.2 Implementation
2.2.4 Post-selling services
2.2.4.1 Training and certification
2.2.4.2 Maintenance and support
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Retail
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- Telecom and IT
- Others
Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by End-user
Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
5.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 18: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 20: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 21: Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 22: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.6 Telecom and IT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 23: Telecom and IT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 24: Telecom and IT - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
5.7.1.1 Government
5.7.1.2 Education
5.7.1.3 Travel and tourism
Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user
6. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 28: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increasing adoption of SaaS CRM by SMEs
8.1.2 Increasing adoption of cloud-based offerings
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Data security concerns
8.2.2 Issues related to integration of SaaS CRM
8.2.3 Availability of free and open-source CRM software
Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Rising number of partnerships and acquisitions
8.3.2 Integration of AI into SaaS CRM
8.3.3 Integration of analytics into SaaS CRM
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 46: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Adobe Inc.
Exhibit 49: Adobe Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 50: Adobe Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 51: Adobe Inc - Key news
Exhibit 52: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 53: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus
10.4 Fujitsu Ltd.
Exhibit 54: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 55: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 56: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 57: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 58: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus
10.5 International Business Machines Corp.
Exhibit 59: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 60: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 61: International Business Machines Corp - Key news
Exhibit 62: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 63: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
10.6 Microsoft Corp.
Exhibit 64: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 65: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 66: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 67: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 68: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
10.7 Oracle Corp.
Exhibit 69: Oracle Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 70: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 71: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 72: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
10.8 Sage Group Plc
Exhibit 73: Sage Group Plc - Overview
Exhibit 74: Sage Group Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 75: Sage Group Plc - Key news
Exhibit 76: Sage Group Plc - Key offerings
10.9 Salesforce.com Inc.
Exhibit 77: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 78: Salesforce.com Inc. - Business segments
10.10 SAP SE
Exhibit 80: SAP SE - Overview
Exhibit 81: SAP SE - Business segments
Exhibit 82: SAP SE - Key news
Exhibit 83: SAP SE - Key offerings
Exhibit 84: SAP SE - Segment focus
10.11 SugarCRM Inc.
Exhibit 85: SugarCRM Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 86: SugarCRM Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 87: SugarCRM Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 88: SugarCRM Inc. - Key offerings
10.12 Zendesk Inc.
Exhibit 89: Zendesk Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 90: Zendesk Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 91: Zendesk Inc. - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objective
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 93: Research Methodology
Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 95: Information sources
12.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations
About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article