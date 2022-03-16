SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) Market size to grow by USD 44.17 billion | Retail end-users to exhibit maximum demand | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The global SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and international players. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches and M&As to compete in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Adobe Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Sage Group Plc

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

SugarCRM Inc.

Zendesk Inc.

Recent M&As:

In December 2020 , Adobe announced the completion of its acquisition of Workfront, the leading work management platform for marketers with more than 3,000 customers and one million users.

, Adobe announced the completion of its acquisition of Workfront, the leading work management platform for marketers with more than 3,000 customers and one million users. In February 2021 , Safexpress collaborated with IBM to drive business transformation and deliver rapid growth.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 52% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as the use of public cloud services by enterprises and the increased need for the analysis of customers' information. In addition, the increasing number of enterprises across industries such as BFSI, telecom and IT, healthcare, retail, and other end-users will have a positive impact on the growth of the SaaS customer relationship management market in North America.

The US and Canada are the key markets for SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and Europe. Countries such as the UK, Germany, and Japan are also expected to emerge as major markets for SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

By end-user, the SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market share growth by the retail segment will be significant during the forecast period. The development and expansion of retail and e-commerce companies across the globe have been driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the launch of new stores and digital sales models by retail companies has increased the demand for SaaS customer relationship management solutions from the retail industry.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market is the increasing adoption of cloud-based offerings. Cloud computing offers various benefits such as scalability, reliability, and high-source availability. Such benefits are encouraging enterprises across the globe to adopt cloud-based applications. With growing investments in cloud-computing strategies, the adoption of SaaS applications such as CRM, sales management, HRM, and financial management is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.

In addition, the rising number of partnerships and acquisitions will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, data security concerns might reduce the growth potential in the market.

SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 44.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SugarCRM Inc., and Zendesk Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Application software

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.1.1 Developers

2.2.1.2 IP licensing

2.2.2 Software development process

2.2.2.1 Product research

2.2.2.2 Product management

2.2.2.3 Product development

2.2.2.4 Production and packaging

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.3.1 Marketing and release:

2.2.3.2 Implementation

2.2.4 Post-selling services

2.2.4.1 Training and certification

2.2.4.2 Maintenance and support

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Retail

BFSI

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Others

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 18: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 20: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 22: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Telecom and IT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Telecom and IT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 24: Telecom and IT - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

5.7.1.1 Government

5.7.1.2 Education

5.7.1.3 Travel and tourism

Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 28: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing adoption of SaaS CRM by SMEs

8.1.2 Increasing adoption of cloud-based offerings

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Data security concerns

8.2.2 Issues related to integration of SaaS CRM

8.2.3 Availability of free and open-source CRM software

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Rising number of partnerships and acquisitions

8.3.2 Integration of AI into SaaS CRM

8.3.3 Integration of analytics into SaaS CRM

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 49: Adobe Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 50: Adobe Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 51: Adobe Inc - Key news

Exhibit 52: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 53: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 54: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 55: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 56: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 57: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 59: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 60: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 61: International Business Machines Corp - Key news

Exhibit 62: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 64: Microsoft Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 65: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 66: Microsoft Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 67: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 68: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 69: Oracle Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 70: Oracle Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 71: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Sage Group Plc

Exhibit 73: Sage Group Plc - Overview

Exhibit 74: Sage Group Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 75: Sage Group Plc - Key news

Exhibit 76: Sage Group Plc - Key offerings

10.9 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 77: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 78: Salesforce.com Inc. - Business segments

10.10 SAP SE

Exhibit 80: SAP SE - Overview

Exhibit 81: SAP SE - Business segments

Exhibit 82: SAP SE - Key news

Exhibit 83: SAP SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 84: SAP SE - Segment focus

10.11 SugarCRM Inc.

Exhibit 85: SugarCRM Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 86: SugarCRM Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 87: SugarCRM Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 88: SugarCRM Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Zendesk Inc.

Exhibit 89: Zendesk Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 90: Zendesk Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 91: Zendesk Inc. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology

Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 95: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

