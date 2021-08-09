SaaS Digital Pharmacy Ravkoo™ to Debut Tech Innovations Before Global Audience

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RavkooTM, Inc. continues its commitment to pioneering pharmacy options for the 21st century, going from the Gulf Coast to the high desert to unveil its latest developments at this year's premier Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society convention in Las Vegas. The 2021 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition offers an unmatched opportunity for the company to present the latest drivers of growth for its core focus: direct-to-doorstep delivery of prescriptions to patients.

"This gathering brings together the best in the business, and we're proud to be a part of HIMSS21," said Alpesh Patel, chief executive officer of Ravkoo. "Healthcare leaders and industry minds will have a sneak peek of the future when they see our latest work in person."

Guests who visit the Ravkoo booth—#7322 in the Sands Expo Hall—will get a first glimpse of the Connect Kiosk, a patent-pending technological game-changer for the industry. The Connect Kiosk disrupts the traditional pharmacy space by moving it further into the digital sphere, allowing patients to virtually access the pharmacy directly from their healthcare provider's office. When practices install this 100% HIPAA-compliant system and forward prescriptions to Ravkoo, patients can access the Connect Kiosk and compare benefits and costs, consult with a pharmacist, make payments and schedule their convenient same-day or next-day delivery. HIMSS21 attendees will also preview Ravkoo's health watch and health app, which allows users to track and improve their health in one place and lets their loved ones remotely monitor the user's health developments.

Professionals attending in-person and digitally from August 9 to August 13, 2021 not only come across cutting-edge health information and technology but also get the chance to connect and collaborate in ways that help transform global healthcare standards.

About Ravkoo: Ravkoo is an online Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for prescription fulfillment, developing solutions for each stakeholder in the pharmacy environment. The business gives patients nationwide same-day or next-day prescription delivery and offers customers unparalleled savings through a convenient discount card. Healthcare providers who partner with Ravkoo can consolidate and streamline their prescription workflow, consult easily with pharmacists, and offer their patience a convenient option. Pharmacists that join the Ravkoo network gain prescription volume and an influx of foot traffic. Find out more about these and other efforts at https://ravkoo.com/

