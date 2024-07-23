SaaS Finance Veteran Jennifer Ceran Joins Mesh Payments Board of Directors Amidst Growing Enterprise Momentum

eBay, PayPal, Box, Smartsheet alum joins Mesh board, redefining the future of travel and expense management

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh Payments, the leading technology provider for global corporate travel and expense (T&E) management, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Ceran to its Board of Directors. Ceran brings more than two decades of financial leadership experience, having served as CFO of Smartsheet, VP of Treasury for Box, and VP of Finance at eBay/PayPal.

"Jennifer's deep expertise in scaling finance organizations at renowned tech companies is invaluable..." Oded Zevahi Post this Jennifer Ceran

"Jennifer's deep expertise in scaling finance organizations at renowned tech companies is invaluable as Mesh continues its rapid growth," said Oded Zevahi, co-founder and CEO of Mesh Payments. "Her understanding of the challenges faced by modern CFOs in managing travel and expenses aligns perfectly with our mission to transform this space. We're honored to have her guidance as we continue to innovate and serve our customers."

Ceran's impressive career includes leading Smartsheet through an IPO and a period of substantial growth, with revenue increasing over five-fold and market capitalization growing by more than 30x during her tenure. She also played a pivotal role in preparing Box for its IPO and subsequent transition to a public company. In addition to her executive roles, Ceran is currently on the boards of several growth companies, including Klaviyo, NerdWallet, Flock Safety, and Riskified.

"Mesh is uniquely positioned to address the growing demand for modern travel and expense solutions that prioritize ease of use, seamless integration, and global reach," said Ceran. "I'm excited to join the Mesh team at this pivotal moment as they continue to disrupt the travel and expense space and redefine the future of corporate spend management and global T&E."

Recently, Mesh has expanded its travel and expense management platform, launching a guest booking platform to streamline travel arrangements for non-employees. Mesh also unveiled its differentiated approach to travel management, facilitating a multi-TMC strategy that supports a mix of online, offline, and direct bookings, all integrated with corporate card and expense management. This strategic move allows businesses to leverage the strengths of multiple travel management companies while maintaining a unified view of their travel and expense data.

About Mesh Payments

Mesh Payments is the leading all-in-one travel and expense management platform for global enterprises. Mesh integrates corporate cards, expense management, and travel bookings on a single platform, streamlining the entire T&E lifecycle from request to reconciliation. With AI-powered automation, customizable policies, and multi-currency support, Mesh simplifies global spending across multiple entities, reduces costs, and ensures compliance. Today, more than 1,500 enterprise customers, including Fortune 100 household brands and leading multinational tech providers, leverage Mesh Payments to optimize their financial operations. Recognized by CNBC and Statista as one of the world's top fintech companies of 2024, Mesh sets the standard for innovative T&E management solutions.

For more information, visit meshpayments.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Mesh Payments