SaaS Industry Veteran Bryan Wade Joins Movable Ink as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movable Ink, the leading global software content personalization provider, today announced Bryan Wade as Chief Product Officer and member of the Movable Ink leadership team. With more than two decades of experience scaling product organizations across the martech software industry, including Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Wade will lead Movable Ink's product, strategy, and execution. Effective today, Wade will report to Vivek Sharma, Movable Ink's CEO.

"Bryan's track record leading product organizations through transformational periods is unmatched," said Sharma, CEO at Movable Ink. "We're excited to bring Bryan on board as we continue to break new ground in personalization, lead the next era of AI-powered customer experiences, and deliver on the promise of human-centered marketing."

"We are at the outset of a massive change in how marketing teams drive multi-channel experiences using AI," said Wade. "I'm super excited to join forces with Movable Ink to create the future 1:1 personalization and continue delivering phenomenal results for brands worldwide."

Wade began his career in email marketing at ExactTarget in 2005. As the VP of the Email Studio product, he helped drive their email product to a $300M revenue-generating business. In 2013, when Salesforce acquired ExactTarget and became the core part of Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Wade served as Chief Product Officer of Salesforce Marketing Cloud as they grew to $900m in revenue. Most recently, Wade served as Chief Client Officer and then Chief Product Officer at Terminus, an Account-Based Marketing technology company, following its acquisition of Sigstr, an early-stage startup, where he served as CEO.

With Movable Ink, hundreds of brands scale 1:1 omnichannel personalization and automatically transform data into hyper-tailored creative that seamlessly integrates across every customer touchpoint. Content easily connects to all relevant data no matter where it lives, updates based upon a recipient's recent interactions, and is auto-generated by the platform.

Customers don't experience data, they experience content. Movable Ink activates any data into personalized content in any customer engagement. The world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to accelerate their marketing performance. With more than 600 employees, the company is headquartered in New York City with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

