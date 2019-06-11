SaaS Industry Veteran David Justus Joins Kareo as CFO To Support Rapid Growth

IRVINE, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kareo , the leading provider of cloud-based clinical and business management software for independent medical practices, today announced the appointment of SaaS industry veterans David Justus to chief financial officer and Scott Maxwell and David Cozzens to its board of directors. These appointments further strengthen the Kareo executive team and board in support of the company's rapid customer and revenue growth.

"The healthcare industry is rapidly evolving, and technology is increasingly critical to the success of independent medical practices. Healthcare providers are looking for integrated and easy-to-use technology that helps them adapt to change and run a thriving practice. As a result, we're seeing rapid adoption of the Kareo platform, driving substantial revenue growth," said Dan Rodrigues, founder and CEO of Kareo. "We're excited to welcome three business leaders to our team with significant experience in high-growth SaaS companies to help Kareo continue to advance our leadership position in the industry."

Justus brings more than 20 years of finance, strategic, and operations experience to Kareo, including over 15 years in CFO roles at other fast-growing SaaS technology companies. He oversees all finance, accounting, investor relations, corporate development, operations and administrative functions within the company. Prior to joining Kareo, Justus served as CFO of Avetta, where he transformed the company's investment strategy, putting the company on a long-term path of sustained profitability while maximizing earnings. Prior to that, as CFO of The Retail Equation, he drove enterprise value growth with initiatives in pricing strategy, new product development, strategic partnerships, revenue recognition and more. He is a CPA who started his career at Arthur Andersen and holds a B.S. in accounting.

Maxwell and Cozzens join the board of directors with extensive experience guiding and building market-leading technology companies. Maxwell is senior managing director of OpenView Venture Partners where he works with innovative expansion-stage technology companies in categories that include SaaS, cloud computing, mobile platforms, networking, and IT security. Cozzens is a seasoned technology executive who previously was CEO of Telogis. Under his leadership, Telogis grew from a start-up to become one of the dominant players in the rapidly growing connected vehicle/smart mobility market, which led to its acquisition by Verizon Communications. Cozzens also served as the vice president of operations for Novell, a $500 million business, and vice president of consulting at Cambridge Technology Partners.

Kareo is the only cloud-based complete medical technology platform purpose-built to meet the unique needs of independent practices in more than 45 specialties. Today Kareo helps over 50,000 providers in all 50 states run more efficient and profitable practices, while delivering outstanding patient care. The Kareo technology platform is the first to help independent practices find more patients , manage their care with a fully certified and easy-to-use EHR , and get paid quickly all in one complete and integrated package. Kareo has received extensive industry recognition, including the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, and Black Book's ranking of leading vendors for Integrated EHR , Practice Management and Medical Billing vendor , as well as ranking at the top of the Leader Quadrant in the FrontRunners Software Analysis of EHR . Kareo's growth further demonstrates the expansion and vitality of the independent practice market in the U.S. With offices across the country, Kareo's mission is to help independent practices succeed in an ever-changing healthcare market. More information can be found at www.kareo.com .

