SaaS Mag Unveils Special 2019 Market Review Issue Featuring the SaaS 1000 List

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SaaS Mag , the premier print magazine for news, insights, and expert commentary in the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) industry, today unveiled its exclusive 2019 Market Review edition. The issue provides a deep dive into the competitive SaaS landscape, forecasts how SaaS might evolve in 2020 and reports record IPO activity both 2018 and 2019.

Vimeo COO Courtney Sanchez appears on the cover of Saas Mag, the premier print magazine for news, insights, and expert commentary in the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) industry.

The magazine also features the top 1000 SaaS companies by growth (the SaaS 1000 list), shining light on the worlds' fastest-scaling creative, innovative and disruptive companies in the space. A rare, behind-the-scenes look at the behemoth video platform Vimeo and in-depth conversation with its COO Courtney Sanchez also explores how to successfully scale through direct and honest communication, as well as what it takes to build a billion-dollar SaaS company. Tomasz Tunguz, VC at Redpoint Ventures, reveals specific predictions indicating why there has never been a better time to be a SaaS founder; and after going global, Asana's COO, Chris Farinacci discusses changing the way teams operate by giving back time. Furthermore, David Heinemeier Hansson, founder of the popular (Jeff Bezos backed) project management tool Basecamp, shares how the company strives to set the example for ethical technology, and SaaStock, a SaaS conference and community, shows how they are actively creating the leading global community for software founders and executives.

Covering all aspects of growing a business to proprietary insights from leaders in the space, Founding Editor, Thomas Smale, states of this new edition, "We have unwrapped the core elements that make a truly standout SaaS company. The 2019 Market Review Issue brings never-before-published strategies directly into the hands of a new generation of founders."

To read the cover story or request a complimentary subscription, visit www.saasmag.com .

Follow SaaS Mag on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram @SaasMag.

About SaaS Mag

SaaS Mag is the world's definitive quarterly SaaS publication for founders, executives and investors in the technology industry. Speaking directly to the most prominent players in the SaaS space, SaaS Mag gathers key business and technical insights, as well as current market trends for the benefit of all industry participants. The largest quarterly SaaS publication to date is distributed to a global network of professionals, offering expert techniques, advice, and profiles from owners, advisors, and leading commentators in SaaS.

Media Contact:

Andrea Ferguson, VP International Public Relations

editor@saasmag.com

SOURCE SaaS Mag

Related Links

https://www.saasmag.com

