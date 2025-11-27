SaaS Management Market worth $9.37 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global SaaS Management Market is projected to grow from USD 4.58 billion in 2025 to USD 9.37 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period.

SaaS Management Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 4.58 billion

USD 4.58 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 9.37 billion

USD 9.37 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 15.4%

SaaS Management Market Trends & Insights:

This expansion is driven by enterprises seeking greater visibility, cost control, security governance, and license optimization within their expanding SaaS portfolios.

The SaaS discovery and inventory segment is set to dominate the market by providing unified visibility across portfolios.

Manufacturing and industrial IoT is set to become the fastest-growing vertical in 2025, driven by expanding digital ecosystems.

SaaS security & governance segment is projected to exhibit 18.3% growth rate.

North America to lead the SaaS Management Market in 2025, supported by advanced SaaS adoption and mature cloud governance ecosystems.

The SaaS Management Market is advancing rapidly as enterprises expand their cloud application ecosystems and require centralized oversight to address fragmented procurement, rising subscription costs, and decentralized adoption. Organizations are prioritizing platforms that deliver unified visibility, automated license optimization, and policy-driven governance to manage increasingly complex multi-cloud environments. This momentum is strengthened by the integration of AI-driven telemetry, predictive analytics, and automated workflows, enabling IT and procurement teams to streamline renewals, eliminate redundant applications, and enforce consistent access controls. Vendors are enhancing capabilities in automated discovery, cross-cloud monitoring, and identity-centric governance, while service providers are offering managed SaaS operations to support industry-specific needs. As spending accountability, lifecycle automation, and security governance become executive priorities, SaaS management solutions are transitioning from supportive tools to core components of enterprise IT strategy, redefining how organizations control, optimize, and secure their software portfolios.

The SaaS discovery and inventory segment is set to dominate the market by providing unified visibility across portfolios

SaaS discovery and inventory platforms hold the largest share of the SaaS Management Market as enterprises increasingly prioritize complete visibility into rapidly expanding and highly distributed application ecosystems. With decentralized procurement, hybrid work models, and widespread adoption of niche SaaS tools, organizations face persistent blind spots in tracking sanctioned and unsanctioned applications, user activity, contract ownership, and cost allocation. Discovery-first platforms address these gaps by aggregating intelligence from SSO logs, financial systems, browser extensions, network telemetry, and vendor APIs to build an authoritative inventory of all SaaS assets. This foundational layer enables organizations to establish accurate application baselines, uncover redundant or high-risk tools, and enforce policy-driven governance with greater precision.

As spend accountability and security compliance become enterprise-wide imperatives, discovery and inventory capabilities serve as the anchor for downstream functions such as license optimization, renewal alignment, user lifecycle automation, and data access governance. Vendors are enhancing these solutions with real-time detection, adaptive risk scoring, and automated categorization engines to support scalable oversight across global and multi-cloud environments. Platforms from Torii, Productiv, and Zylo exemplify this trend by offering deep discovery intelligence that empowers organizations to rationalize portfolios, eliminate inefficiencies, and maintain continuous control over SaaS proliferation.

Manufacturing and industrial IoT is set to become the fastest-growing vertical in 2025, driven by expanding digital ecosystems

Manufacturing and Industrial IoT are poised to become the fastest-growing segment in the SaaS Management Market, driven by rapid digital transformation, the expansion of connected factories, and the widespread adoption of cloud-based production, quality, and asset-monitoring applications. As manufacturers scale their Industry 4.0 initiatives, they manage increasingly complex SaaS ecosystems that span MES, ERP, PLM, IoT analytics, and supply-chain coordination platforms, creating a pressing need for unified visibility and lifecycle governance. The rise of machine-generated identities, API-driven integrations, and cross-plant software usage is intensifying demand for centralized oversight to optimize license distribution, eliminate redundant tools, and enforce access control across distributed operational environments.

The convergence of IT and OT environments has further amplified cybersecurity and compliance risks, prompting enterprises to adopt SaaS management platforms that can automate discovery, identity governance, and policy enforcement specifically tailored for industrial systems. Vendors are expanding integrations to support manufacturing-specific workflows, enabling real-time monitoring of application consumption across factories, streamlined provisioning for shift-based workforces, and improved alignment between software utilization and production requirements. As factories evolve into software-defined, data-centric environments, comprehensive SaaS governance is becoming increasingly essential for operational resilience, cost efficiency, and the development of secure, scalable industrial IoT ecosystems.

North America to lead the SaaS Management Market in 2025, supported by advanced SaaS adoption and mature cloud governance ecosystems

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the SaaS Management Market in 2025, driven by the region's extensive SaaS penetration, mature cloud infrastructure, and leadership in IT governance modernization. Enterprises across technology, financial services, healthcare, and retail are scaling large SaaS portfolios, prompting accelerated adoption of platforms that provide visibility, spend intelligence, and security oversight. Organizations are integrating SaaS management capabilities into cloud operating models to streamline license optimization, strengthen identity governance, and enforce compliance across complex application environments. Regulatory frameworks focused on data protection, audit readiness, and software access control further reinforce the need for unified SaaS lifecycle management. This combination of enterprise readiness, regulatory alignment, and vendor density positions North America as the most advanced market for SaaS governance and optimization.

The region's leadership is also supported by its concentration of SaaS management vendors, cloud hyperscalers, and enterprise software providers that are embedding discovery, automation, and access governance into their platforms. Solutions from companies such as BetterCloud, Torii, Zylo, and Productiv are widely adopted for orchestrating policy automation, monitoring user activity, and optimizing multi-application spend. Cloud providers, including AWS, Microsoft, and Google, are expanding integrations that enable deeper visibility across tenants and improve cross-cloud governance. Venture-backed startups are accelerating innovation in AI-driven spend analytics, shadow SaaS detection, and automated workflow orchestration. As enterprises pursue more accountable, secure, and cost-efficient SaaS operations, North America's robust cloud ecosystem and governance maturity continue to position the region at the forefront of SaaS management evolution.

Top Companies in SaaS Management Market:

The Top Companies in SaaS Management Market include IBM (US), Check Point Software (Israel), AvePoint (US), Flexera (US), Quest Software (US), SailPoint Technologies (US), HCLSoftware (India), ServiceNow (US), Freshworks (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Calero (US), ManageEngine (US), USU Solutions (Germany), Ramp (US), Axonius (US), Applogie (US), BetterCloud (US), Cledara (UK), ActivTrak (US), Zluri (US), Zylo (US), Torii (US), Lumos (US), Substly (Sweden), Trelica (1Password) (England), Josys (Japan), CloudEagle.ai (US), LicenceOne (France), Ampliphae (Ireland), Productiv (US), Beamy.io (France), Spendflo (US), JumpCloud (US), Patronum (UK), Vendr (US), Sastrify (Germany), Setyl (UK), Certero (UK), Keepit (Denmark), GoGenuity (US), Augmentt (Canada), Tropic (US), Auvik (Canada), Viio (Matrix42) (Denmark), and CloudNuro (US).

