SaaS' next $100 billion opportunity could come from agentic AI - Bain & Co research

BOSTON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Bain & Company released today shows a $100 billion US market opportunity for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) created by agentic AI's ability to automate cross-system coordination work.

The core finding of the report dispels industry fears that agentic AI could cause the demise of SaaS. Instead, it argues that agentic AI's biggest opportunity isn't replacing SaaS. It's automating the expensive human coordination work that connects SaaS systems. For example, the employees pulling data from an ERP, reconciling it against a spreadsheet, interpreting an ambiguous vendor email, and deciding whether to escalate. That labor has been untouchable by traditional automation, and agentic AI changes the equation.

Bain's research estimates this new market could be worth $100 billion in total addressable market in the US. Vendors are already capturing about $4 billion to $6 billion, but more than 90% of the opportunity remains untapped. Beyond the US, the opportunity in Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand combined could double the total opportunity to about $200 billion.

"For two decades, SaaS companies built competitive moats around systems of record. Agentic AI reopens this contest. The new competitive advantage is what we call cross-workflow decision context—the ability to see, interpret, and act across workflows that traverse multiple systems," said David Crawford, chairman of Bain & Company's global Technology, Media & Telecommunications practice. "The shift is already happening as early movers are capturing market share, and they are scaling fast."

For example, Glean, an advanced AI-powered enterprise search, coordinates employee requests across multiple functions rather than indexing a single knowledge base and has reached $200 million annual recurring revenue. Sierra built its platform to resolve customer issues autonomously across enterprise systems rather than within a single ticketing tool and has crossed $150 million.

Bain finds that the highest-value automation opportunities are concentrated precisely where no single system of record owns the outcome—where decision context spans, for example, ERP, CRM, billing, and support, and where historical decision-making patterns are fragmented across all of them.

Across enterprise functions, the report reveals a wide range of automation potential.

Customer support and R&D/engineering sit at the high end, with roughly 40% to 60% of workflow tasks automatable.

Finance and HR fall in the 35% to 45% range, with pockets of very high automation (accounts payable, payroll) alongside judgment-heavy work (financial planning and analysis, employee relations).

Sales and IT sit at 30% to 40%, constrained by relationship nuance, deal-by-deal variation, and the unpredictability of security incidents.

Legal offers an interesting contrast: Contract review and compliance workflows are highly repeatable, but the consequences of errors are severe, keeping overall automation in the 20% to 30% range despite strong structural fit.

To capture market share, Bain recommends SaaS companies consider a three-phased approach:

Phase One – Assess the upside by identifying high-value end-customer workflows now automatable with agentic AI, and sizing the prize by weighing agent deployment cost against the labor it replaces or augments.

by identifying high-value end-customer workflows now automatable with agentic AI, and sizing the prize by weighing agent deployment cost against the labor it replaces or augments. Phase Two – Decide where to play by assessing the strength of their data assets, pinpointing workflows where those assets create the greatest differentiated value, and mapping how those workflows operate end to end, including the informal handoffs and exceptions, where emergent opportunity lies.

by assessing the strength of their data assets, pinpointing workflows where those assets create the greatest differentiated value, and mapping how those workflows operate end to end, including the informal handoffs and exceptions, where emergent opportunity lies. Phase Three - Execute with three coordinated moves. First, close capability gaps by building, buying, or partnering to secure the technology, data, and coverage needed for differentiated automation. Second, build the infrastructure and organization to execute - AI engineering talent, cloud-native architecture for multi-agent orchestration, and capital to fund inference at scale. Third, redesign data and product foundations to be agent ready, capturing decisions and outcomes from every run to build a durable moat of execution data that compounds over time.

"The strategic imperative for SaaS companies is measured in quarters, not years, as AI-native startups compound their data advantages with every deployment. Companies need to act fast or risk missing out on the $100 billion opportunity," said Crawford.

Media contacts:

Ann Lee (Singapore) — [email protected]

Gary Duncan (London) — [email protected]

Dan Pinkney (Boston) — [email protected]

About Bain & Company

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SOURCE Bain & Company