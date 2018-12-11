SaaS Provider Jedox Invests in Customer Satisfaction and Partner Focus

COLOGNE, Germany, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jedox, provider of cloud-based corporate performance management software, strengthens its leadership at the executive level and creates an area dedicated to customer satisfaction and success. As Chief Customer Officer, Dr. Christoph Streng will be responsible for the future needs of the company's customers, partners, and ecosystem in the context of its rapidly growing cloud and SaaS business. With this investment, the internationally operating software provider demonstrates how important the successful value-added process of its partners, customers, and long-term business relationships are to it.

Dr. Christoph Streng is responsible for customer satisfaction and success as Chief Customer Officer

With 20 years of experience in software solutions, various management positions in the IT industry and IT consulting, Christoph Streng brings with him the ideal combination of customer, cloud, and digitization expertise. As CCO, he will be responsible for the Customer Success, Center of Excellence, and Consulting departments from March 11, 2019, ensuring value creation for customers and customer value through cloud solutions, and proactively supporting Jedox in its further development of global pre and after-sales services and business excellence solutions.

Christoph Streng is looking forward to the new task: "The successful use of digital solutions is essential for forward-looking companies. My new area of responsibility at Jedox focuses precisely on this success factor: Through business excellence, we make our customers more agile, more precise, and achieve success even faster. Jedox's broad customer base is also the foundation for further growth. I look forward to developing Jedox's future with the whole team – for our customers."

"With Dr. Christoph Streng, we were able to win an outstanding head of the industry; he complements the existing management team superbly with his expertise in digitization and cloud business," says Florian Winterstein, CEO of Jedox. "The newly founded division is a clear signal which shows commitment to our customers and partners, in addition to being a milestone for our global cloud growth."

Jedox takes planning, analysis, and reporting to the next level. One unified and cloud-based software suite deliver more value for decision makers across all departments, helping them to collaborate and work smarter as well as leverage the potential of true digitalization. Over 2,500 organizations in 140 countries use Jedox for real-time planning on the web, in the cloud, and on any device. Start your free trial today: www.jedox.com

