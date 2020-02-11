SaaS Technology Leader Chooses Aspera Solutions for Software Asset Management

BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspera, a leading provider of solutions and services for Software Asset Management (SAM), today announced that a global SaaS technology provider (The "Customer") has signed an agreement to use Aspera SmartTrack. The Customer will use Aspera solutions to facilitate an automated license management strategy that ensures compliance for major software vendors Microsoft, Autodesk, and VMware.

The Customer, a SaaS provider with an annual revenue of over $3b, sells products and services in several industries, including agricultural, transportation, and government. The Customer wanted to replace its existing SAM tool with a more robust software license management solution capable of supporting its complex initiatives. Following a competitive bid and solution evaluation process, Aspera's license management and optimization tools were selected as the best technical solution to meet their needs.

"We're proud that Aspera's enterprise Software Asset Management tools are proving themselves as best-in-class in the market," stated Mel Passarelli, Aspera's President and CEO. "Our new customers are more advanced than ever, requiring robust and dedicated tools to make the right decisions in their IT environments."

Aspera has offices in the USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan, and operates worldwide across a growing partner sales network. The Aspera product portfolio provides insights into all major software vendors and cloud applications. Aspera solutions support companies throughout their SAM journey, providing active control of license costs, cloud transition, and data center optimization.

About Aspera

At Aspera, we simplify the complexity of your software licenses. For nearly two decades, we have helped hundreds of enterprises and over 50 Fortune 500s to assess cost and risk within their IT environments. Our solutions for Software Asset Management track all the big vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP to cover every environment from servers and desktops to cloud and mobile. With the largest in-house consultant and service team in the industry, we provide the best strategy for data discovery, easy system integration, and a cost-effective way to purchase, use and optimize licenses.



Aspera is part of USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

http://www.aspera.com

