SaaS Ventures Announces Launch of Second Fund, Raises $20M in First Close

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SaaS Ventures, a Maryland-based venture capital firm focused on investing in early stage enterprise technology companies in secondary markets throughout the U.S. and Canada, has announced the launch of a second fund (Fund II). Fund II held an initial closing in September 2020 with $20 million of commitments and anticipates holding a final closing in early 2021.

SaaS Ventures' first fund (Fund I), raised in 2017 with $20 million of commitments, has made investments in over 50 companies, most of which are located in second and third tier cities throughout North America. The vast majority of SaaS Ventures' portfolio companies operate in the manufacturing tech, logistics tech, security tech and eCommerce enablement sectors.

"We are incredibly excited to announce the launch of our second fund and continue our mission of supporting talented founders who are innovating the way products are created, moved, secured, and sold," said Brian Gaister, co-founder of SaaS Ventures. "This is a big moment of validation for our model, and we look forward to expanding the work that we are accomplishing alongside our partner funds."

SaaS Ventures is well-positioned as the ideal co-investor for regional- or sector-focused venture capital funds and is known for making expedient investment decisions as well as supporting portfolio companies throughout their entire lifecycle. This successful effort of targeting growth sectors in non-target geographies has provided jobs to Americans throughout the Heartland and empowered new industries to embrace innovation.

The firm works closely with lead investors to complete financing rounds for a wide array of promising enterprise tech startups, enabling the team to identify companies that are creating the best solutions. As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, the firm's July 2020 Monthly Economic Analysis noted a 182% and 174% surge in deal volume in June and July, respectively, demonstrating an increasing appetite for services that are designed to help companies manage through the crisis and prepare for the future.

"The companies we invest in are the ones introducing innovation to parts of the economy that traditionally have been left behind," noted Collin Gutman, co-founder and managing partner of SaaS Ventures. "Innovation is no longer relegated to the coastal tech hubs, as talented founders are taking their experience and bringing it to places like Lincoln, NE, Green Bay, WI, and Salt Lake City, UT. We are excited to continue this approach with Fund II and expect ongoing demand in the months and years ahead."

To learn more about SaaS Ventures, visit www.saasventurecapital.com.

About SaaS Ventures

SaaS Ventures is a leading early stage venture capital firm focused on investing in enterprise technology companies in markets traditionally underserved by venture capital. The firm partners with leading venture funds across the country to back entrepreneurs who can build category-defining technology companies.

Media Contact:

Ryan Walker

R.J. Walker & Co.

860-930-3611

[email protected]

SOURCE SaaS Ventures

Related Links

http://www.saasventurecapital.com

