SaaS Veteran Joins InnovoEdge as Chief Technology Officer

"We could not be more excited to have Mike join our leadership team," said Nick Balletta, InnovoEdge's CEO. "Mike was driving SaaS adoption before it was even called SaaS for some of the world's largest companies and we know he will provide the client-first focus that we need in our strategy" said Balletta.

In his role as Chief Technology Officer, Michael will oversee product strategy and development by growing and inspiring the engineering team, ensuring rapid innovation and technical vision that drives world class technology and accelerates InnovoEdge to its next phase of growth.

"Artificial intelligence and machine learning applications are changing the world. It's amazing to be working with the perfect mix of industry veterans and young innovators at InnovoEdge. We're looking forward to disrupting the industry," said Vitale.

About InnovoEdge

InnovoEdge is a young, ambitious, startup focused on using artificial intelligence, automation and beautiful design to overcome the complexities associated with delivering products and services in multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud and hyper-edge environments. Established in 2019 and headquartered in the city that never sleeps, we'll know we've succeeded when the machines are doing the heavy lifting, the human tasks are simple and intuitive, and all of our customers tell us they can rest easy. Learn more at https://innovoedge.com

