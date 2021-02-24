Saasable is Chosen to Participate in Startup Accelerator Focused on Accounting Innovation

BURLINGTON, Vt., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saasable has been selected for the 2021 cohort of the accounting-focused startup accelerator sponsored by Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA) and CPA.com . As one of five companies chosen for the program, Saasable will be working with industry leaders to solve challenges within the accounting profession.

Saasable is a financial reporting and analytics app that allows accountants and SMBs to automate, customize and share daily recurring revenue data with stakeholders in a real-time dashboard.

Saasable, Inc.

"We're working with the accelerator to learn more about how to sell into the accounting firm space and also to better refine our app. Saasable allows accountants and small-businesses to easily track their recurring revenue metrics. The app also helps accountants become valuable advisors to their clients," said Michael Ly, CEO of Saasable.

The year-long startup accelerator gives access to industry experts who will help the cohort understand marketplace needs, further develop their technology and form partnerships. In addition to the full support of the Association's and CPA.com's network, Saasable will get to present at ENGAGE 2021 in June. Finalists also received a nominal investment.

"Saasable replaces boring spreadsheets with a beautiful dashboard that provides insights into a company's financial metrics," said Ali Sarafzadeh , CPO of Saasable. "We will continue to innovate our application based on what we learn from accounting partners through this accelerator."

For more information about Saasable, please visit getsaasable.com .

About Saasable : Saasable is a financial analytics dashboard for recurring revenue metrics. Founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneurs Michael Ly and Ali Sarafzadeh , Saasable aims to make recurring revenue metrics easy to measure, understand and offer actionable insights for its customers and their potential investors. Saasable is backed by The Fund at Hula, FreshTracks Capital and Burlington Telecom Innovation Fund.

