SaasIQ is SOC 2 Type 1 Compliant

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SaasIQ announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that SaasIQ provides enterprise-level security for customer's data. SaasIQ's CEO, Michael Ly, said, "The company is committed to building trust with their partners, end-users, and the marketplace. It's important for us to assure our customers of the highest standards of information security and protection."

SaasIQ is SOC 2 Compliant

SaasIQ is a digital intelligence tool that empowers banks and credit unions to better serve small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) by connecting to their existing accounting software. The SaasIQ dashboard easily extracts financial data for customers in real-time to optimize underwriting and compliance. "Most fintechs are converting to digital dashboards because of its convenience, easy accessibility, and reliable software," says Michael Ly. The data visibility that SaasIQ provides, allows banks to offer tailored products and alleviate many pains SMBs face when pursuing financing. Data management is central to the SaasIQ application and ensuring that data is secure is top priority.

Ali Sarafzadeh, CPO explains what's next, "We will continue to pursue certifications that demonstrate our commitment to the highest security standards in the industry." As such, the company is preparing for their SOC 2 Type II preparation and audit in 2022.

SaasIQ was audited by Prescient Assurance , a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR.

About SaasIQ: SaasIQ is a solution by Saasable, Inc., founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneurs Michael Ly and Ali Sarafzadeh. The SaasIQ dashboard digitizes legacy banking processes and increases data transparency, giving banks & credit unions the tools they need to work with the largely underserved market of small-to-medium-sized businesses. SaasIQ is backed by The Fund at Hula, FreshTracks Capital, Burlington Telecom Innovation Fund, CPA.com, Mucker Labs and Connetic Ventures. Find more information about the SaasIQ dashboard at www.saasiq.io .

