SaaSOptics Named Best Place to Work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SaaSOptics , the only subscription management platform specifically designed for emerging and growing B2B SaaS and subscription-based businesses, announced today it has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Among medium-sized companies with 50-99 employees, SaaSOptics ranked 19th on the coveted list of the city's top employers.

Each year, the Atlanta Business Chronicle collaborates with Quantum Workplace to recognize successful companies that go above and beyond to create a positive company workplace. Employees of nominated companies participate in a confidential survey on work environment, employee practices, and culture. The Atlanta Business Chronicle then ranks the top 100 employers in the city-based exclusively on employee feedback and survey results.

"At SaaSOptics, we put a tremendous focus on creating an open environment and culture that encourages our team to thrive and grow," said Tim McCormick, CEO of SaaSOptics. "It's important to us that our employees enjoy coming to work, which makes this recognition a tremendous honor considering it is based solely on feedback from our employees."

Earning the designation of one of Atlanta's top employers is one of several honors SaaSOptics has already received in 2019. In April, the Atlanta Business Chronicle also recognized SaaSOptics with a 2019 Pacesetter award, ranking 48 out of the top 100 fastest-growing private companies in Atlanta based on two-year growth from 2016-2018. In addition, SaaSOptics earned a place in the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the second consecutive year.

SaaSOptics is a subscription management platform that automates financial operations for growing B2B SaaS businesses. A cloud-based solution, the SaaSOptics platform allows businesses to pull accurate SaaS metrics and analytics quickly, scale billing and payments smoothly and automate GAAP-compliant revenue recognition. Businesses built on SaaSOptics eliminate their risky dependency on spreadsheets and streamline financial operations. SaaSOptics is easy to use, trusted by investors, within reach for early-stage startups and provides a streamlined implementation process. SaaSOptics serves more than 600 customers worldwide and manages $6 billion in revenue.

