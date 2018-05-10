SaaSOptics Named SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best Billing & Subscription Management Platform

"SaaSOptics exists because subscription businesses shouldn't operate in the dark," said Tim McCormick, CEO of SaaSOptics. "Our platform modernizes financial operations by giving subscription businesses the financial insights, metrics, automation and confidence they need to grow and be successful. Earning a place as a CODiE award finalist is a confirmation that our product and our team are among the best of the best. It's a huge honor."

Founded in 2009, SaaSOptics grew out of the challenging experience SaaSOptics founders had managing the financial operations of their own growing SaaS business, from start-up to acquisition. They created SaaSOptics out of necessity to manage their growing customer base, contracts, renewals, GAAP-compliant revenue recognition and produce the SaaS performance metrics needed to manage and grow their business. SaaSOptics now serves more than 400 customers worldwide, managing over $2.5 billion in revenue.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries and have been recognizing product excellence for more than 30 years. Awards go to 91 categories organized by an industry focus on education technology or business technology. SaaSOptics was honored as one of 167 finalists across the 52 business technology categories.

"The 2018 CODiE Award finalists are some of the most innovative, high-impact products in the market," said Ken Wasch, president of SIIA. "We are happy to recognize these products and the power they have to transform the future of how we do business."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders, including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors, evaluate assigned products during the first-round review to determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Winners will be announced during the Business Technology CODiE Award Celebration at the SIIA Annual Conference & CODiE Awards on June 12 in San Francisco.

SIIA members can vote for SaaSOptics between May 7 and May 18, 2018 on the SIIA CODiE Awards page.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About SaaSOptics

SaaSOptics is a complete B2B subscription management platform that provides subscription and order management, GAAP revenue recognition, e-invoicing and payments, GAAP financial reporting and robust subscription metrics and analytics. SaaSOptics is cloud-based solution that enables emerging and growing subscription-based businesses to eliminate their dependency on spreadsheets and streamline financial operations, reporting and performance metrics. Unlike most subscription management providers, SaaSOptics is easy to use, affordable and takes two weeks to implement. SaaSOptics serves more than 400 customers worldwide, managing over $2.5 billion in revenue.

Media Contact:

Jenn Pratt

Carabiner Communications

404.655.2273

jpratt@carabinercomms.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saasoptics-named-siia-business-technology-codie-award-finalist-for-best-billing--subscription-management-platform-300646207.html

SOURCE SaaSOptics

Related Links

http://www.saasoptics.com

