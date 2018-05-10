SaaStr Announces The SaaStr Superhero Awards to Honor Rising Women Superstars in B2B Technology

"SaaStr believes that true innovation depends on hearing from, meeting with, and listening to people with a variety of perspectives and diverse backgrounds", said Jason Lemkin, SaaStr's Founder and CEO. "We want our community to include, encourage, and recognize the important contributions of underrepresented groups in technology. I am incredibly excited to introduce this award as part of the SaaStr Annual agenda and to honor these up-and-coming women leaders".

The tech industry is attracting new graduates and top talent every day, and B2B SaaS companies are at the forefront of attracting these new and innovative professionals.

Most women in technology awards are geared towards industry veterans. With The Superhero Awards, SaaStr wants to recognize the emerging, promising talent of women with 10 years of experience or less.

"As a leader who has experienced first-hand the challenges that women face working in today's technology environment, an award like this is very close to my heart", said Dayna Rothman, SaaStr's Chief Revenue Officer. "Diversity and inclusion is an important tenant of the SaaStr community, and we developed The SaaStr Superhero awards to strengthen our commitment to this cause. What makes this award especially unique is that we are honoring women with 10 years of experience or less, so we can bring exposure to the next generation of women technology leaders".

Submissions for The Superhero Awards are open now through December 1st, 2018. Nominations will be judged by a panel of esteemed women in leading technology companies throughout the Bay Area.

Winners will be announced for each category at a private VIP Gala event during SaaStr Annual 2019, where they will receive in-person recognition, the opportunity to be considered as a speaker or panelist at SaaStr Annual 2020, a profile on SaaStr.com, and a cash prize of $1,000.

SaaStr accepts both self and peer nominations for The Superhero Awards. Please visit their Superhero Awards page for more information and detailed instructions.

About SaaStr

SaaStr is the largest community of SaaS executives, founders, and entrepreneurs on the planet. SaaStr is the only non-vendor destination where SaaS companies can come together to learn, grow, and scale their businesses. SaaStr builds community connections through a combination of best practice content, global events, automated team training, and our co-selling community workspace.

