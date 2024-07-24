SaaSWorks becomes FinQore, Expands Revenue Model Support, Launches AI Finance Analyst

The Financial Data Platform's enhanced offerings highlight its dedication to revolutionizing data-driven decision-making for the Office of the CFO

BOSTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SaaSWorks, a leading financial data platform, has announced its rebranding to FinQore today, reflecting a strategic expansion of its core capabilities and its continued commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the finance teams it serves. FinQore now supports many sophisticated business models, extending beyond SaaS and subscriptions to include payments, usage-based, transactional, and service revenue.

Additionally, FinQore announced the general availability of "Qori", a cutting-edge AI-powered Financial Analyst. Qori leverages a secure and dedicated large language model (LLM) to deliver finance teams instant revenue insights and analysis through a conversational interface. Qori is powered by the continuously cleansed and harmonized customer, revenue, and product data from the FinQore platform. FinQore programmatically verifies Qori's outputs for accuracy, so CFOs and finance teams can trust this 24/7 resource to provide reliable multi-level revenue insights.

FinQore's new branding reflects its mission to provide finance and operations teams with unprecedented access to a highly accurate and deeply segmented source of financial truth. Unlike most finance software tools that simply extract data from source systems, FinQore's AI-powered platform aggregates, transforms, and segments data based on its customer's pre-approved business logic and industry best practices. FinQore automates the manual and mundane tasks of joining and reconciling data, empowering its customers to focus on critical analysis that drives strategic decision-making.

"Over the past year, we've expanded our platform to power an AI-first user experience that enables our customers to easily interact with their data using natural language," stated Jim O'Neill, Co-Founder and CTO of FinQore. "Our team has built a robust data foundation to support the most complex business models and ensure our customers see time to value within weeks while benefiting from a 'One-size-fits-one' solution."

"Overall, this rebranding represents far more than a name change — it reflects FinQore's expanded capabilities, ongoing innovation, and future vision. We're dedicated to empowering every Office of the CFO as it leads data-driven decision-making across the entire organization. FinQore is not just evolving; we're revolutionizing how businesses harness and harmonize data to drive profitable growth." adds Vipul Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of FinQore.

About FinQore:

FinQore (formerly SaaSWorks) is a leading financial data platform that provides continuous visibility into accurate, deeply segmented data and key performance indicators (KPIs). Seamlessly integrating with customers' existing tech stacks, the platform employs AI, advanced algorithms, and built-in integrity monitoring to generate a harmonized and reliable financial data source. As a fully managed service, FinQore offers daily data updates and insights, reducing manual errors and dependence on external consultants. This enables businesses to make data-driven decisions, focus on strategic growth, and maintain financial clarity.

To learn more about FinQore, visit us at www.finqore.com .

