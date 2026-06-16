LOMÉ, Togo, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), an African Union flagship initiative led by the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), continues to emerge as a key driver of continental integration, economic growth and aviation liberalisation across Africa. SAATM

Accelerates Africa's Aviation Integration as Economic Impact and Connectivity Reach New Milestones

More than a policy framework, SAATM represents a structural transformation of African aviation designed to connect people, markets and opportunities through a more open, competitive and efficient air transport system. Current indicators demonstrate increasing momentum toward more liberalised African skies.

Connected Continent Taking Shape

SAATM is reshaping Africa's air transport landscape by strengthening connectivity and enabling greater mobility across the continent.

Current data highlights: Connectivity: 23%; Routes: 124; Passengers: 3M+; African Airlines: 113.



This growing network reflects the gradual opening of African skies and the strengthening of intra African mobility supporting trade, tourism and regional integration objectives.

Strong Macroeconomic Impact

SAATM is increasingly recognised as a key enabler of Africa's economic transformation. Its projected and realised impact includes:

GDP contribution: $75B+;

Jobs supported: 8.1M;

Annual trade impact: 2.8;

Tourism travel: 81M in 2025.

These figures underline the role of aviation as a critical infrastructure for Africa's economic development with direct implications for employment, trade facilitation and tourism expansion.

Political Commitment Driving Implementation

The progress of SAATM is supported by strong political engagement across the continent:

SAATM States: 38;

Signed MOI: 26;

SAATM PIP participants: 21.

This level of commitment reflects growing alignment among African states toward aviation liberalisation under the African Union Agenda 2063 framework.

As Ms. Adefunke Adeyemi, Secretary General, AFCAC notes:

"SAATM is not only transforming air connectivity, it is redefining how Africa moves, trades and grows together as one aviation market."

Driving Toward a Single African Sky

SAATM remains central to Africa's ambition of achieving a fully integrated air transport market that supports economic development, regional connectivity and global competitiveness. AFCAC continues to coordinate Member States, harmonise regulatory frameworks and support the operationalisation of a unified African aviation market under Agenda 2063.

Be Part of the Transformation

This continental momentum will be further advanced at the African Air Transport Convention and Expo 2026, taking place from 15 to 19 June 2026 in Lomé, Togo.

The event will bring together policymakers, regulators, airlines, airport operators, investors and development partners to translate SAATM objectives into actionable outcomes. This event will serve as a high-level continental platform for dialogue, investment and partnership building featuring ministerial roundtables, policy dialogues, technical sessions and structured networking opportunities designed to accelerate implementation of SAATM and strengthen aviation integration across Africa.

Last chance to register: https://afcac-expo.vercel.app/

About AFCAC

AFCAC is the agency of the African Union responsible for civil aviation policy coordination and development in Africa. As the Executing Agency of SAATM, AFCAC leads efforts to liberalise Africa's air transport market in line with the continent's integration and sustainable development objectives under Agenda 2063.

SOURCE SAATM; AFCAC