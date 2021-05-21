Saatva Modernizes The Sleep Experience at The Kaleidoscope Project Designer Showhouse as the Exclusive Mattress Partner

Inspired by the showhouse's three central design themes of Rest , Reflection & Rejuvenation , Saatva provided mattresses and sleep products that correspond to each unique bedroom design, adding unparalleled comfort and quality to 18 bedrooms and suites in both the Main and Carriage House properties that will live on in perpetuity as part of the hotel's bedroom furnishings collection.

Zenhaven , Saatva's 100% natural Talalay latex mattress, was chosen for the six larger rooms in the Main House and Carriage House. The dual-sided, premium latex mattress is handcrafted with the highest quality natural and nontoxic materials to provide healthier, better quality sleep. Zenhaven's 5-zone Talalay latex gives enhanced lower back support and pressure-point relief where it is most needed. The superbly breathable organic cotton, natural latex, and New Zealand wool layers naturally regulate body temperature. Its 100% natural latex is hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, resistant to dust mites and mold, and certified to be free of harmful chemicals.





Saatva's Classic Innerspring mattresses in the Luxury Firm comfort option are featured in the other 12 bedrooms. The award-winning, dual-coil mattress blends the durability and responsive feel of an innerspring with the cushioned comfort of eco-friendly foams and a plush Euro pillow top. The pillow top gives contouring support for cushioned comfort and pressure relief where it matters most. Chiropractor-approved, the Saatva Classic provides optimal spine support and alignment through patented spinal zone technology and CertiPUR-US® certified memory foam to reduce lower back pressure.

All mattresses have been paired with handcrafted foundations that are designed to be stronger and quieter than the traditional box spring, offering a noiseless, restorative sleep environment for Cornell Inn guests.

Saatva's Down Alternative Pillow , a 100% hypoallergenic pillow covered in organic cotton, completes the sleep experience for all bedrooms. Saatva's light, soft, and breathable pillows are specifically designed to mimic the lofty feel of traditional down pillows with a custom down alternative blend that offers both comfort and durability.

"Saatva is proud to partner with the Kaleidoscope Project and this extraordinary group of designers, who have reimagined the historic Cornell Inn and positioned it for a vibrant new future," says Ron Rudzin, CEO of Saatva. "In addition to supporting the mission of the project, we are especially pleased that their unique room designs, along with our handcrafted luxury mattresses, will remain in place so that Inn guests can enjoy a quality sleep experience."

Participating designers include Rio Hamilton, Linda Hayslett of LH Designs, Purvi Padia of Purvi Padia Design, Doreen Chambers of Doreen Chambers Interiors, Iantha Carley of Iantha Carley Interiors, Dennese Guadeloupe Rojas of Interiors by Design, Shawna Underwood of Shawna Underwood Interior Design, Christy Davis of Christy Davis Interiors, Rydhima Brar of R/Terior Studio, Denise N. Gordon, Tanya S. Lewis, Marilyn Lavergne of Austin Grey Design Group, Patti Carpenter of carpenter + company, Chanae Richards of OLORO Interiors, Rasheeda Gray of Gray Space Interiors, Nile Johnson of Nile Johnson Interior Design, Jennifer Owen of Designs by Jennifer, Gail Davis of Gail Davis Designs, Johanna Howard of Johanna Howard Home, and Nikki Klugh of Nikki Klugh Design Group, David Santiago of Casa Santi, Everick Brown of Everick Brown Interior Design, and Virginia Toledo of Toledo Geller.

The Showhouse will be open to the public through June 6, 2021, with all ticket proceeds going towards scholarships for talented young designers of color pursuing careers in the arts and design industry. Educational partners of The Kaleidoscope Project include the Black Artists + Designers Guild (BADG), Parsons School of Design, and the New York School of Interior Design (NYSID). For more information about The Kaleidoscope Project, please visit https://www.thekaleidoscopeproject.com.

About The Kaleidoscope Project

The Kaleidoscope Project is a Designer Showhouse venture to showcase the diverse talent within the creative design industry, amplifying the voices of those who rarely, if ever, have been given an opportunity to be heard. The Cornell Inn – a centuries-old bed and breakfast in the heart of the historic village of Lenox, Massachusetts – will be the home of the Showhouse, where 23 black, indigenous, people of color (BIPOC) designers will renovate 18 guest rooms and suites, a lobby area, small dining room, and bar. Designs will be inspired by the theme of rest, reflection & rejuvenation.

About Saatva

Headquartered in New York and Austin, Saatva is the largest online retailer of luxury mattresses and bedding in the United States. Saatva designs and delivers eight mattress styles of unparalleled quality through 18 factories and over 150 delivery partners nationwide. Unlike most other online mattress brands, Saatva delivers and sets up all its products in the customer's home, creating an ultra-luxury and hassle-free buying experience. By selling direct to the consumer, Saatva is able to offer the highest quality at the best price. The Saatva Classic Innerspring Mattress has been awarded Best Innerspring in Good Housekeeping's 2021 Best Bedding Awards. In the top-of-bed category, Saatva's Organic Sateen Sheets were recently ranked #1 in US News & World Reports Best Bed Sheets 2021 list.

