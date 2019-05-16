Saatva Unveils New Saatva HD Mattress

Like all of Saatva's luxury mattresses, Saatva HD is handcrafted with premium materials and engineered for cool, comfortable sleep. What sets Saatva HD apart is its unique combination of a high-durability coil base for optimal support and plush upper layers, which together provide a level of comfort that can only be felt by bigger body types.

The hybrid design of the Saatva HD—featuring a breathable organic cotton pillow top, natural Talalay latex with 5-zone support, and the most durable coils in the industry—assures that the mattress will sleep cool and deliver long-lasting performance. Key benefits of the mattress include:

Easing of joint pain: The organic cotton pillow top and a unique combination of comfort and support foams contour and cushion for pressure relief on sensitive joints.

Targeted support: The responsive 5-zone Talalay latex layer provides firmer support where the body needs it most, under the torso, shoulders, and hips. Patented spinal zone active wire technology in the center third of the mattress promotes healthy spinal alignment.

Unmatched durability: At 25% stronger than the industry standard, the 12.5-gauge tempered steel coils used in Saatva HD are the strongest available. The coil unit is surrounded by high-density foam rails for edge support that won't dip or sag.

Handmade construction: Layers of the mattress are secured through hand tufting, a technique that keeps the materials from shifting over time while creating an even more comfortable and long-lasting sleeping surface.

To pair with the Saatva HD, the brand has also designed a Saatva HD foundation for optimal mattress performance. This high-durability wood slat foundation is stronger than a typical foundation or box spring and comes in two heights (4.75 inches and 8.75 inches).

In keeping with Saatva's brand promise of offering premium sleep products direct to consumers online and at accessible prices, the mattress retails for $2,499 (Queen) or $2,784 (Queen and foundation), which includes the brand's signature white-glove delivery and 24/7 customer support. It comes in standard sizes from Twin through California King and, as with all Saatva mattresses, if it isn't the perfect fit it can be returned within 120 days.

"Most people don't realize that the mattress needs of larger individuals are different than those of average-sized or petite sleepers," said Ron Rudzin, CEO. "Healthy and sound sleep can have a positive effect on every facet of your life, so we set out to meet that need for all of our customers. Saatva HD is the latest iteration of our dedication to educating consumers and providing them with high quality sleep products and customer service."

Saatva is the largest online retailer of luxury mattresses and bedding in the United States. The company is devoted to building customer relationships based on providing the most transparent, efficient and courteous buying experience over a lifetime of mattress purchases. Saatva designs and delivers five mattress styles, the Saatva Classic innerspring, Loom & Leaf memory foam, Zenhaven all-natural latex, Solaire adjustable air, and Saatva HD hybrid, along with its exclusive Lineal adjustable base and Saatva Dreams organic bedding, through 19 factories and 146 delivery partners. Unlike most other online mattress sites, Saatva delivers and sets up all its ultra-luxury products in the customer's home, creating a hassle-free buying experience. By cutting out the middleman and retail store markups in the traditional supply chain, the company is able to provide a luxury product at a dramatically lower price.

