SAAVI ENERGIA ANNOUNCES THE AGREEMENT SIGNED BY GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS, ("GIP"), TO COMBINE POWER GENERATION ASSETS WITH THOSE OF GRUPO MEXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

MEXICO CITY, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saavi Energía S.à.r.l. ("Saavi Energía") is pleased to announce that Global Infrastructure Partners, ("GIP"), or affiliates thereof, has entered into a definitive agreement to combine its power generation assets (and all other infrastructure assets in Saavi Energía) with Grupo México, Sociedad Anónima Bursátil de Capital Variable ("Grupo México")'s power generation assets.

The combination will create a diversified power generation platform featuring 10 conventional and renewable centrals in high demand areas throughout the country, as well as mobile power solutions and gas compressor related businesses, with enhanced scale, operational synergies, and a strengthened combined output of 4,510 MW and a project pipeline of approximately 5,000 MW. We expect said combination to strengthen Saavi Energía's financial position.

The combined entity will be 70% owned by Grupo México and 30% by GIP. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

DISCLAIMER

Please note that some of the comments in this press release could be considered forward-looking statements under US federal securities laws and potentially under the laws of other jurisdictions and are based on certain assumptions and expectations of management. While we believe these forward-looking statements to be reasonable, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from our projections and expectations. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither this report nor any information contained herein or discussed in related investor calls constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities.

For further information, please contact:

Alfredo Salvo Domínguez | CFO

[email protected]

SOURCE Saavi Energía S.à.r.l.