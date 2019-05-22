Saba Accelerates Employee Development for J:COM

Japan's leading telecommunications company selects Saba Cloud to create a modern learning environment that helps drive team and business goals

TOKYO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Saba Software's leading talent development solution has been adopted by Jupiter Telecommunications Co.,Ltd. (J:COM) to support its talent development strategy. With Saba Cloud, J:COM is establishing an organization-wide talent development environment to empower and engage its workforce.

J:COM has always maintained a positive focus on employee learning and development, holding over 1,000 instructor led training activities a year. However to adapt to the fast changing requirements of their business, the J:COM team selected Saba to modernize and enhance its learning environment, give employees' ease of access to a wide variety of content, and accelerate personal development to drive team and business goals.

"At Saba we know that for telecommunications companies such as J:COM, nurturing talent is the key to delivering innovative products and services, and that talent development drives positive customer experiences and support," said Michael Warren, Regional VP APAC for Saba. "We're thrilled to be selected to help J:COM ensure it has the best people on its team who are aligned, collaborative and accountable for business performance."

About Jupiter Telecommunications Co.,Ltd.

Established in 1995, Jupiter Telecommunications Co., Ltd.(J:COM) is Japan's largest multiple system and multiple channel operator. In system operation, J:COM provides cable television, high speed Internet access, telephony, mobile, and electric power service to customers through 12 consolidated subsidiaries at the local level serving 5.48 million subscribing households in Sapporo, Sendai, Kanto, Kansai, and Kyushu-Yamaguchi regions. The number of serviceable households or "homes passed" in J:COM franchise areas is 21.64 million. In channel operation, J:COM invests in and operates 17 thematic channels which are provided to CATV, satellite and telecom operators.

* The above household figures are as of March 31, 2019.

About Saba

At Saba, we know that the success of any business starts with its people. We also know that people need a different kind of environment to bring their best to work every day. So we created that environment – one that's built on strategy, aligned to goals and designed for humans. An environment where people and teams are in the driver's seat of their own experience. Where development is part of their day, every day. And where deep performance insight connects people to business success. Thousands of customers worldwide, in virtually every industry, count on Saba to engage their people, connect their teams, and get the critical insight they need to prove the impact of talent on business success. For more information, visit www.saba.com.

