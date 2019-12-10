Saba Again Named a Leader in the Nucleus Research Talent Management Technology Value Matrix Report, and a Hot Company to Watch in 2020

Saba recognized for delivering hyper-connected talent journeys designed to help people, teams and companies achieve more

DUBLIN, CA, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Saba Software has been named a Leader in the Nucleus Research Talent Management Technology Value Matrix 2019 for the second consecutive year. Nucleus has also named Saba one of 12 "Hot Companies to Watch in 2020" – a list of tech companies that Nucleus sees as "poised to deliver breakthroughs in value to business customers in the coming year."

Saba is recognized in the Value Matrix for transcending the traditional "module" approach to talent management, with innovations that instead focus on connected talent journeys that help organizations engage and inspire their people – where and when it matters – while giving talent leaders powerful tools and insights they need to prove the experience makes an impact on business success.

"In this year's Value Matrix, Nucleus has assessed select talent management vendors based on their product usability and functionality as well as the value that customers realize from the capabilities of the product," said Trevor White, Principal Analyst at Nucleus Research. "Leaders such as Saba recognize that a user-centric learning approach is critical not only to talent management success, but also to the overall upkeep of employee engagement. Saba's solutions cater to unique individual needs and increase employee skills, productivity, and retention."

The Talent Management Technology Value Matrix assesses talent management vendors on solution usability and functionality, as well as future strategic direction. Nucleus asserts that specialization across key areas of talent management will drive vendor success and that buyers are best served by suites with deep functionality that addresses their most pressing strategic talent priorities, particularly in the area of ongoing employee development, performance and engagement.

"We're proud to be recognized again by Nucleus Research for our leadership and innovation around the talent experience," said Theresa Damato, Saba's CMO. "Saba's continued leadership in talent is in large part due to the innovation mindset of our customers – their partnership and influence has helped us drive more dynamic, interactive and collaborative talent journeys, and create the highly personalized experiences that help people grow, develop, engage and ultimately create more value for their organizations."

The Nucleus Research Talent Management Technology Value Matrix 2019 is available for download from the Saba website. The Hot Companies report can be found here.

Customer Comments

"Saba helps us and our people identify and develop skills like never before, and at the same time gives managers more information than they've ever had access to about the growth and development of their people." – Melissa Nichols, Talent Development Business Partner, Aureon

"Saba gives our employees a "one-stop shop" for their personal goals, feedback and coaching, career development and learning, providing them with an integrated, holistic experience. We continue to strive for a modern and personalized approach to performance, exploring new ways of engaging our people in the process to build a more agile, skilled and resilient workforce." – Jo-Ann Zafonte, SVP of Global Talent Solutions, FCB

"Saba's ability to connect learning, performance, succession and career planning makes it a powerful experience for our people, for our managers and our talent professionals. To have it all in the same system is wonderful." – Jeanne Bonzon, Director of L&D, BJC HealthCare

About Saba

At Saba, we know that every organization has the potential to be a great place to work, and no matter what your business does, or who you serve, or what you sell, success starts with your people. But in today's diverse, mobile, social world, successful organizations must deliver an experience at work that's more connected, and more personal than ever before. And the most successful do this with Saba. Because we combine the science of talent with intelligent technology to deliver a "just-for-me" talent experience for every individual - in the moments that matter most. With powerful tools and insights talent leaders need to prove the experience makes an impact on business success. So from attracting candidates who are the perfect fit, to designing paths for personal growth, to creating a culture that nurtures the unique talents of every individual, Saba helps you give your people and teams the message: Work to your strengths. Work like you envision. Work like it's personal. Work like you. Learn more at http://www.saba.com

