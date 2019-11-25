Saba Again Named One of Bay Area's "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For" by National Association for Business Resources

Recognized for best practices in creating engaging talent experiences and cultural programs that give back to the community

DUBLIN, CA, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Saba Software was named one of the "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®" in the San Francisco Bay Area for the second consecutive year. Saba was recognized with an Elite Award for having some of the highest ratings in the employee survey. Saba strives to build a culture that engages and inspires its employees, and personalized talent programs that help them grow, develop and bring their best to work.

"Our vision at Saba is to make every one of our customers a great place to work," said Debbie Shotwell, Saba's Chief People Officer. "Our clients trust us to help create engaging experiences in all the moments that matter to their people, and we aim to lead by example. Being named one of the 'Best and Brightest Companies to Work For' reaffirms that our programs and talent initiatives have impact."

Saba uses its own recruiting, learning, performance and employee pulse solutions to attract, engage and onboard top talent and give employees learning experiences and coaching opportunities that support their careers and performance. Saba employees are recognized for their contributions and the company fosters a culture where team and company success are not only celebrated internally, but where corporate social responsibility is embedded into the fabric of the organization through its SabaCares program.

"We believe in nurturing a culture of recognition that celebrates the strengths and diversity of our people, and we've created a team dynamic where giving back to the communities in which our employees live and work is part of our values," added Shotwell. "We're so proud of the efforts of our employees who believe in 'doing well by doing good' and donating their time through volunteering and fundraising as part of our SabaCares giving program."

Every year companies throughout the San Francisco Bay Area compete to be named as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources programs. Saba and other winning companies were recognized by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) on Friday, November 15th at the San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program of the National Association for Business Resources, which provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. The "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® presents annual symposium and award galas in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit www.thebestandbrightest.com to obtain an application.

About Saba

At Saba, we know that every organization has the potential to be a great place to work, and no matter what your business does, or who you serve, or what you sell, success starts with your people. But in today's diverse, mobile, social world, successful organizations must deliver an experience at work that's more connected, and more personal than ever before. And the most successful do this with Saba. Because we combine the science of talent with intelligent technology to deliver a "just-for-me" talent experience for every individual - in the moments that matter most. With powerful tools and insights talent leaders need to prove the experience makes an impact on business success. So from attracting candidates who are the perfect fit, to designing paths for personal growth, to creating a culture that nurtures the unique talents of every individual, Saba helps you give your people and teams the message: Work to your strengths. Work like you envision. Work like it's personal. Work like you. Learn more at http://www.saba.com

SOURCE Saba Software Canada Inc.

Related Links

https://www.saba.com/

