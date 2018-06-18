Saba Amps Up Interactive Talent Development with Saba Video and Recognition & Rewards

CHICAGO, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Saba Software, a leading provider of people-centric talent management solutions, today announced the release of Saba Video, and advanced features in gamification, recognition and rewards. Saba Video enables talent leaders to deliver high-performance, integrated and secure video across every facet of their learning programs. Additional capabilities in recognition and rewards allow talent leaders to further elevate engagement and motivation for their employees across the entire development experience.

Deliver high-impact streamlined learning with Saba Video

Recent research by ATD found that 41% of talent development professionals are incorporating more video into their learning programs, citing video as a catalyst for engagement in training and e-learning that can improve the ability to remember concepts and details.1 The introduction of Saba Video now enables talent leaders to host and stream learning content securely within Saba Cloud, easily accessible from mobile or desktop. They can now curate, share and measure the impacts of all forms of learning content in a unified platform.

With Saba Video, organizations can amp up engagement and retention of formal learning courses and certifications, create and curate video collections for departments, teams or workgroups, and integrate video into social learning and collaboration streams. Saba Video also empowers managers and employees to create, publish and share their own videos or collections.

"Saba Video will be a game changer for us. The ability to securely incorporate high-quality video content into both our social and formal learning will greatly improve the learning experience for our associates and increase their engagement," said Tim White, National Manager Process Improvement & Training at Honda Canada. "And being able to track and manage video learning content in Saba's unified platform will allow us to measure the impact on our overarching learning and performance strategies."

Watch this video to learn how to bring formal and social learning programs to life with interactive, engaging, and high-performing video: https://youtu.be/sIfOquzFa7Q

Drive engagement with recognition and rewards

According to recent research by Bersin by Deloitte, mature organizations work hard to establish continuous learning and growth as a strategic initiative, building it into culture and encouraging, rewarding, and holding people accountable for it.2 With these trends in mind, Saba has enhanced the recognition and rewards capabilities within Saba Cloud to make development within the platform fun and exciting for employees, while driving people and teams towards shared business outcomes.

Saba Cloud now offers enhanced leaderboards, badges and point systems, motivating and rewarding employees for completing learning, receiving positive feedback and impressions and achieving personal performance goals. Saba's badging and points capabilities give administrators the flexibility to set different reward scores for a variety of activities. Leaderboards can also be added to specific courses, creating a motivating element in support of organizational development goals.

As employees earn points from learning, feedback and performance achievements, they can redeem those points for rewards, directly in the platform via Saba's new Rewards Store. The Rewards Store provides a customizable rewards and redemption framework, offering talent leaders the ability to automate the rewards process, and give employees the motivation of a 'rewards catalog' experience right within their talent platform.

"We're always looking to create a more interactive, goal-oriented learning and performance environment," said Mike Marmon, Learning Management System Administrator at Donnelley Financial Solutions. "Our people are going to love getting motivated and engaged with the new recognition capabilities of Saba Cloud. They will especially enjoy treating themselves in the Rewards Store when they hit their personal goals and our company's goals."

Learn more at the SHRM Annual Conference & Exposition

Visit Saba at booth 1252 in the #SHRM18 Expo Hall to see firsthand how these new innovations put people and teams in the driver's seat of their own development.

About Saba

Saba makes software that transforms the working lives of millions of people, and increases growth and success for thousands of businesses around the world. We help organizations create the catalyst for exceptional employee engagement, with a powerful cloud platform that delivers a continuous development experience - from personalized training and collaboration to real-time coaching, goal setting and feedback. Today thousands of customers worldwide, in virtually every industry, count on Saba to engage their people, connect their teams, and get the critical insight they need to prove the impact of talent on business success. For more information, visit http://www.saba.com.

