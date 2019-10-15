Saba Customers Celebrated for Award-Winning Learning Experiences

Showcasing learning leadership, innovation and business impact at CLO Symposium

CHICAGO, Oct, 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - At the CLO Symposium this week, three Saba Software customers – USA TODAY NETWORK, Vulcan Inc., and Yum! Brands – received prestigious Learning in Practice Awards for their creative strategies in learner engagement and business results. In addition, Saba customer MUFG Union Bank, N.A., showcased how the company is enabling self-driven learning experiences. Each of these organizations recognize that learning and development is a business-critical priority for engaging people, increasing performance, and staying competitive – key themes of this year's CLO Symposium event.

Award Winning Learning Experiences that Drive Outcomes

USA TODAY NETWORK was recognized by CLO with a Learning Practice Award for their design of personalized learning journeys. Their program includes collaborating with employees on development needs, providing learning coaches and customized learning paths across more than 100 locations. This process of personalization has yielded tremendous results; with Saba, USA TODAY NETWORK has measured a more than 100% improvement in a variety of learning engagement metrics including users, sessions and page views.

Tim Mulligan, CHRO of Vulcan Inc received a Learning in Practice Award for the organization's approach to delivering a one-of-a-kind learning and development environment that engages employees every day. With Saba, Vulcan seamlessly aligns personal and team performance goals with Vulcan's corporate objectives, using a forward-focused development approach, in support of their #OnlyAtVulcan work experience.

Yum! Brands, parent company of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, was recognized for creating a modern learning experience for its associates across 45,000 locations in 170 countries. Dubbed "The Learning Zone," Yum! Brands leverages Saba to deliver interactive content, virtual collaboration, social workspaces, as well as gamification and badging, to engage its learners and create a stand-out employer brand for talent development. The program results show that Yum! Brands' employee retention rates and restaurant hospitality scores have significantly improved, and they've achieved an increase in employee participation in the company's employee referral program.

Moving from search to a self-driven curation experience

On Monday October 14th Brad Beacom, Vice President-Senior Systems Consultant Talent Development at MUFG Union Bank N.A. showcased in his session "Making the Move From Self-Service Searching to Customized Content Curation" how the company's learning team connects, imports, manages and promotes flexible libraries of cutting-edge learning content from anywhere in order to fuel its L&D programs. The company knew that to flourish in a competitive job market, they needed to provide its employees with meaningful, personalized learning and development experiences, and ensure they have the skills needed to adapt to a changing business environment. Mr. Beacom shared how his team creates dynamic, personalized learning paths that empower Union Bank employees to learn on their own, while aligning learning outcomes to business goals.

Why learning and performance must intersect to drive business outcomes

On Tuesday, October 15, Anita Bowness, Principal Product Manager, Customer Success at Saba, will help session attendees make the critical link between personal learning, performance and strategic outcomes. She will present "The Learning & Performance Link — Making the Connection" – including case studies from high-performing organizations and research-backed strategies for delivering a learning experience that moves the needle on performance.

"The most important outcome of learning is improved performance, but the majority of organizations say learning is still not aligned with their business goals," said Bowness. "So how can organizations restore the lost connection? The answer is simple – proactively connect your learning and development plans to strategic goals and performance outcomes. The Saba customers featured at CLO Symposium this year are some stellar examples of the success this approach can bring."

To learn more about Saba's customers, and the company's leading portfolio of hyper-connected talent solutions, including its new learning experience platform me:time, visit www.saba.com.

About Saba

At Saba, we know that every organization has the potential to be a great place to work, and no matter what your business does, or who you serve, or what you sell, success starts with your people. But in today's diverse, mobile, social world, successful organizations must deliver an experience at work that's more connected, and more personal than ever before. And the most successful do this with Saba. Because we combine the science of talent with intelligent technology to deliver a "just-for-me" talent experience for every individual - in the moments that matter most. With powerful tools and insights talent leaders need to prove the experience makes an impact on business success. So from attracting candidates who are the perfect fit, to designing paths for personal growth, to creating a culture that nurtures the unique talents of every individual, Saba helps you give your people and teams the message: Work to your strengths. Work like you envision. Work like it's personal. Work like you. Learn more at http://www.saba.com

