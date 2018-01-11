Saba Customers Transform Employee Development Experience in EMEA

Employers throughout the EMEA region are facing skills shortages and lower employee engagement and retention, and are searching for new ways to balance the changing expectations of employees and company business needs. According to a recent CIPD Employee Outlook report1,more than a quarter of employees in Europe want more opportunities to learn and grow, yet within the past year, a mere 41 per cent of employees received feedback and recognition on their performance.

Saba customers throughout the region are successfully using Saba's talent platform to transform the employee development experience, increase employee engagement, and strategically align talent programmes to their business goals.

Transforming the Employee Experience

"Using Saba is helping elevate performance and learning conversations to become a constant dialogue between line managers and their employees, rather than the previous annual development conversation," said Jason Flynn, Global Learning Director, GfK. "This is helping us build a more vibrant internal talent pipeline with more vacancies eventually being filled by internal candidates. We are developing our employees by improving their skills, thus enabling better talent acquisition and retention."



Modernising People Development

"With Saba Cloud, Liebherr has strategically aligned our learning objectives, moving from a high number of legacy learning management solutions across our global organisation to one," said Michelle Wagner, Head of Corporate HR & Learning Management Solutions, Liebherr. "Not only does this give us better visibility into the learning and training activities of all Liebherr companies and nearly 30,000 internal learners, but it allows us to meet the needs of our extended enterprise and provide consistent training to more than 2,000 external users."

Supported by longstanding partner and reseller relationships with leading organisations in Europe, Saba sees its channel partners as a trusted extension the company's go to market strategy, and is committed to ensuring a strong consistent customer experience through partnerships.

Accelerating Talent Innovation

"At Visma Comenius we strive to give our customers the best and latest in Talent Management software and as a trusted Saba partner we can satisfy our customers needs with a modern, cutting edge solution. Saba is a fantastic partner who are at the forefront of the industry because they listen to and understands the market," said Henrik Gustafsson Lind, Sales Director at Visma Comenius. "This makes us very proud and has given us the opportunity to have loyal and satisfied customers for more than 15 years now. We have been in a very close partnership with Saba since 2002, yet we feel that this is just the beginning and we look forward for many more years to come."

"As expectations of employees in in EMEA continue to change, our customers understand that transforming the talent experience can improve talent acquisition, engagement, and retention, and we're proud of and inspired by their success," said Christian Foerg, General Manager of Saba in EMEA. "We're thrilled to count some of the most innovative organisations in EMEA as Saba customers, including GfK, Liebherr, Virgin Atlantic, Fujitsu EMEA, Siemens Healthineers, REED, and Allianz. And with the support of our trusted partners, we're committed to accelerating new talent innovation and driving success for organisations across EMEA, both today and into the future."

