Saba expands Board of Directors with the Appointment of Neil Hudspith

"Sustained success in the talent management market requires rapid innovation and long term customer partnership," said Mr. Hudspith. "Saba's reputation for innovation and customer commitment is a difference-maker in this continually evolving market. I'm proud to help Saba amplify its already impressive growth in product and market expansion, while continuing to deliver the incredible customer experience it has become known for."

Mr. Hudspith has helped rapidly grow some of the biggest brands in the software industry. Prior to DocuSign, he served as Senior Vice President of Human Capital Management for Oracle, where he led sales and cloud professional services for Peoplesoft, JDEdwards, Taleo and Fusion HCM. As Executive Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations and Chief Customer Officer at Taleo, he helped accelerate growth and create a market leader in talent management.

"Neil has a deep understanding of our market on a global scale, a passion for people, and a commitment to customer experience," said Michael Slaunwhite, Chairman of Saba's Board of Directors. "His experience and depth of expertise will help Saba further its mission to grow and transform the category of talent management for its customers."

Saba makes software that transforms the working lives of millions of people, and increases growth and success for thousands of businesses around the world. We help organizations create the catalyst for exceptional employee engagement, with a powerful cloud platform that delivers a continuous development experience - from personalized training and collaboration to real-time coaching, goal setting and feedback. Today thousands of customers worldwide, in virtually every industry, count on Saba to engage their people, connect their teams, and get the critical insight they need to prove the impact of talent on business success. For more information, visit http://www.saba.com.

