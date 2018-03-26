Saba Launches Hyper-connected Learning, Coaching and Feedback Experiences

Personalized Development Portal

To deliver on the interactive, "just in time, just for me" experience that today's learners expect, Saba Cloud now includes a highly visual and personalized learning portal – a graphic and centralized hub for learners to discover relevant and trending topics, as well as personalized content and learning geared towards specific areas of interest, skill development, or career path.

Saba Collections for Self- and Team- Curated Learning

Employees, managers and L&D leaders can now use Saba Collections to curate collections of informal, social and formal learning content based on themes or interests. By simply bookmarking content within the system, or from the web, anyone across an organization can curate easy-to-consume and easy-to-share learning paths.

"What impressed us about the new collections feature was that, much like curating a music playlist, employees can personalize their learning in real-time and extend curation beyond our L&D team," said Simon Lively, Learning Technology Specialist with Mattress Firm. "We can keep content fresh and relevant by leveraging user contributions and giving them the ability to share and rate collections. The fact that this comes as part of our existing learning platform with Saba is a powerful extension of our investment."

Real-time, Connected Performance Conversations

Engagement research shows that when managers hold regular one-on-one meetings, employees are almost three times more likely to be engaged at work.1 Saba Cloud's team-centric "performance workboard" approach creates consistent, ongoing and connected coaching and feedback experiences between employees and managers. Leveraging the best-in-class approach from Saba's Halogen Performance™ products, Saba Cloud now delivers a simple, real-time meeting format that supports ongoing performance conversations in an organized and trackable way.

Check-ins provide a complete, integrated agenda for one-on-one meetings between manager and employee, including all performance milestones, and connectivity to learning that enables employees to improve skills and meet their performance goals. Additional manager tools include helpful conversation starters, feedback and impressions capabilities, goal and development tracking, and coaching tips.

"We know that increased performance outcomes are tied to regular, frequent coaching and feedback. We also know that to increase adoption, performance check-ins and one-on-ones need to be easy and valuable for both managers and employees," said Helen Rossiter, Senior Talent Development Specialist at West Marine. "Saba check-ins coaches managers to connect frequently with their team members. Managers and employees can create and edit agendas, key goals and development milestones can be updated in real time or during meetings, and historical tracking ensures that nothing gets lost or forgotten."

About Saba

Saba makes software that transforms the working lives of millions of people, and increases growth and success for thousands of businesses around the world. We help organizations create the catalyst for exceptional employee engagement, with a powerful cloud platform that delivers a continuous development experience - from personalized training and collaboration to real-time coaching, goal setting and feedback. Today thousands of customers worldwide, in virtually every industry, count on Saba to engage their people, connect their teams, and get the critical insight they need to prove the impact of talent on business success. For more information, visit http://www.saba.com.

1 Gallup Business Journal, Employees Want a Lot More From Their Managers, April 2015

