Saba Named to Constellation Shortlists for Talent Management Suites & European Talent Management Suites

DUBLIN, CA, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Saba Software today announced it has been named as a key provider in two new human capital reports from Constellation Research. The company is one of only two vendors to earn inclusion on both the Constellation ShortLists™ for Talent Management Suites and European Talent Management Suites in Q3 2019. The distinction is a testament to Saba's breadth of capabilities across the entire talent experience, and its presence and understanding of the diverse and rapidly shifting talent landscape in Europe.

"The talent management market has seen consolidation over the past decade as vendors are shifting from best-of-breed solutions to integrated suites," said Ray Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "The shortlisted solutions break through the functional fiefdoms of HR and bring together modern user experiences paired with the latest cloud delivery models."

Saba garnered recognition as a provider of talent solutions that connect people experiences across recruitment, onboarding, performance learning, succession planning, and compensation. The company earned the added distinction of being named to the European ShortList, as a vendor with the local presence, and deep understanding of the unique talent needs and dynamics faced by organizations in the region.

"We want to create an environment for our staff to perform and learn at the same time. Saba allows us to do that by providing a huge amount of business intelligence, whilst helping us to identify trends and top talent. It's truly a powerful talent management tool," said Sean Brown, Talent Tech Manager People, Resourcing & Organisation Development, Virgin Money.

In its Talent Management Shortlist, Constellation evaluated over 35 solutions, narrowing the selected list to eight, which deliver the strategic aspects of human capital management (HCM) for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives. Fifteen talent management suite providers were evaluated for the European shortlist, where Constellation recognizes market differences for talent the region, and focused on seven local vendors who demonstrate a strong presence and deep understanding of talent management best practices in Europe.



At Saba, we know that the success of any business starts with its people. We also know that people need a different kind of environment to bring their best to work every day. So we created that environment – one that's built on strategy, aligned to goals and designed for humans. An environment where people and teams are in the driver's seat of their own experience. Where development is part of their day, every day. And where deep performance insight connects people to business success. Thousands of customers worldwide, in virtually every industry, count on Saba to engage their people, connect their teams, and get the critical insight they need to prove the impact of talent on business success. For more information, visit http://www.saba.com.

