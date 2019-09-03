Saba Positioned as a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe for Corporate Learning for Seventh Consecutive Year

DUBLIN, CA, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Saba Software today announced that it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. in the "Leader" section of the Aragon Research Globe for Corporate Learning for the seventh year in a row. The report evaluates 19 major learning providers and has three dimensions of analysis: market and product strategy, selling performance, and global reach.

The report identifies Saba for its "enhanced mobile learning experience" and "its scalability and complete learning platform" among other strengths.

Saba has an extensible platform architecture, which enables customers to deploy intelligent program recommendations, connect with content from anywhere, and create flexible learning use cases. Saba helps talent leaders link their learning programs throughout the employee experience including onboarding, performance, and career growth. The company continues to focus on innovations that ensure organizations can connect the learning experience to business value.

"An important part of what we do in designing all of our learning programs is obviously driven by our company goals and values," said Craig Lutz, Director of Learning & Technology for USA TODAY NETWORK. "With Saba, our entire learning program is aligned to our business goals – we can clearly illustrate how our people are learning, and how that helps deliver on our corporate objectives."

Disclaimer

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Saba

At Saba, we know that the success of any business starts with its people. We also know that people need a different kind of environment to bring their best to work every day. So we created that environment – one that's built on strategy, aligned to goals and designed for humans. An environment where people and teams are in the driver's seat of their own experience. Where development is part of their day, every day. And where deep performance insight connects people to business success. Thousands of customers worldwide, in virtually every industry, count on Saba to engage their people, connect their teams, and get the critical insight they need to prove the impact of talent on business success. For more information, visit http://www.saba.com.

SOURCE Saba Software Canada Inc.

Related Links

https://www.saba.com/

