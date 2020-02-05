Saba Talent Solutions and Customers Recognized for Leading Innovation and Practice at Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Conference

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Saba Software, a leading global provider of personalized talent experience solutions, is taking home three Brandon Hall Group (BHG) Excellence in Technology Awards, being presented at the HCM Excellence Conference and Gala today. Several Saba customers including BJC, Sentrilock, Vodafone and Yum! Brands will also be recognized for their achievements in advancing talent excellence.

Learning that drives insights and outcomes in Saba Cloud

Gold: Best Advance in Learning Measurement/Business Impact

Advances in Saba Cloud analytics garnered a Gold in this category, giving customers new ways to demonstrate the value and effectiveness of their learning and development programs:

New analytics across the talent experience drive better business decision-making for all users.

Advanced employee sentiment and pulse reports give leaders at all levels real-time insights into employee feedback on learning and development experiences.

Enhanced analytics give learning leaders improved visualization of key organizational governance and compliance metrics in the flow of work.

Saba TalentLink delivers engaging recruitment experiences

Silver: Best Advance in Candidate Experience Management Technology

Saba TalentLink received Silver for delivering new innovations that personalize the candidate experience and provide a digital interactive showcase for employer brand:

Customers can use in-app embedded video to advertise roles, showcase their employer brand and personalize candidate applications.

Clients can now use TalentLink to integrate almost any gamification application into the candidate journey and provide games, behavioral quizzes and even policy-related challenges to engage candidates and aid in selection.

Career sites built in TalentLink are embedded with the intelligent automation that will geo-localize search results for candidates, presenting the best roles by location and experience.

Saba Cloud advances talent development outside the enterprise

Bronze: Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training

Saba Cloud Extended Enterprise is recognized with a bronze award, for helping organizations use their extended networks to grow brand recognition, as a recruiting strategy, or as a training business:

Saba's depth and strength in learning helps organizations successfully extend knowledge transfer to a wide variety of external groups such as suppliers, partners, distributers, franchises, customers, and the general public.

A collaborative platform reinforces learning through group discussion and informal active learning, and rewards encourage and motivate learners to achieve badges and points.

Learning transforms from a cost center to a profit center with capabilities to monetize external learning and the support for purchasing workflows.

Saba customers recognized for Excellence in Human Capital Management:

Gold: Best Advance in Compliance Training will be awarded to Vodafone, for its innovative, gamified training program to help employees behave more responsibly and ethically on a day-to-day basis.

will be awarded to Vodafone, for its innovative, gamified training program to help employees behave more responsibly and ethically on a day-to-day basis. Silver: Best Advance in Performance Management , goes to SentriLock for the company's focus on building a sustainable organization and improving employee retention through career development mapping.

, goes to SentriLock for the company's focus on building a sustainable organization and improving employee retention through career development mapping. Bronze: Best New Hire Onboarding Program , is being awarded BJC Healthcare who have integrated personalized learning and development programs for all new hires to drive engagement and retention from day one.

, is being awarded BJC Healthcare who have integrated personalized learning and development programs for all new hires to drive engagement and retention from day one. Bronze: Best Use of Games and Simulations for Learning, goes to Yum! Brands for their innovative use of gamification to drive learner engagement across 45,000 locations in 135 countries.

"Our HCM Awards program evaluates not just the solution, but the benefits to the human capital management function, the business and the customer. That is the ultimate differentiator — positive business impact," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and head of the Technology Awards Program. "Saba's product recognition and the success of their clients in achieving these awards is a testament to Saba's commitment to connecting talent innovation with business value."

Learn More about Saba at the Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Conference

In Booth : Saba will showcase its latest award-winning talent innovations at booth #9 at the HCM Excellence Conference.

: Saba will showcase its latest award-winning talent innovations at booth #9 at the HCM Excellence Conference. Conference Session: "Using Neuroscience to Motivate Learners" Carole Bower , Head of Learning for Saba Studio will share principles from neuroscience that help create a learner-centric environment that improves engagement, boosts employee motivation, and encourages self-driven learning.

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. We conduct research that drives performance and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research, and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, and Human Resources. At the core of our offerings are a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence through Content, Collaboration, and Community. Our members have access to research that helps them make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, combined with research-powered advisory services customized to their needs. (http://www.brandonhall.com).

About Saba

At Saba, we know that every organization has the potential to be a great place to work, and no matter what your business does, or who you serve, or what you sell, success starts with your people. But in today's diverse, mobile, social world, successful organizations must deliver an experience at work that's more connected, and more personal than ever before. And the most successful do this with Saba. Because we combine the science of talent with intelligent technology to deliver a "just-for-me" talent experience for every individual - in the moments that matter most. With powerful tools and insights talent leaders need to prove the experience makes an impact on business success. So from attracting candidates who are the perfect fit, to designing paths for personal growth, to creating a culture that nurtures the unique talents of every individual, Saba helps you give your people and teams the message: Work to your strengths. Work like you envision. Work like it's personal. Work like you. Learn more at http://www.saba.com.

