Sabai Completes Acquisition of Alpha IRB

News provided by

Sabai Group LLC

10 Jan, 2024, 11:30 ET

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabai Group LLC ("Sabai"), a provider of custom solutions for biosafety and human research protections, today announced the acquisition of Alpha Independent Review Board, LLC ("Alpha IRB"). Headquartered in San Clemente, CA, Alpha IRB provides Institutional Review Board ("IRB") services for biopharma sponsors, CROs, and site networks conducting clinical trials. Founder and CEO of Alpha IRB, Marianne Thornton, has joined Sabai's Board of Directors.

Sabai's acquisition of Alpha IRB marks a significant milestone in the growth and expansion of both companies. Alpha IRB's bench of talented IRB professionals and board members has deep experience in growing therapeutic areas that complements not only Sabai's existing IRB capabilities, but also its Institutional Biosafety Committee ("IBC") and cell-gene therapy focused service offerings. No changes to existing Alpha or Sabai contracts is necessary at this time as a result of this acquisition. 

"Alpha IRB and Sabai share a distinguished patient first culture within the regulatory and ethical review sector, making this partnership a natural fit. Alpha IRB's late-stage multi-center review experience, coupled with Sabai's early-stage experience in oncology, cell and gene therapy, and infectious disease, increases the breadth of regulatory review for our clients and further enhances our 'white glove' approach in supporting drug development trials. Even more organizations will now be able to experience the Sabai approach of leading with science and distinguishing with service," said Michael Keens, Chief Executive Officer of Sabai.

"Joining Sabai is a great result for patients as well as our clients and employees," said Marianne Thornton, founder of Alpha IRB. "Both organizations share a deep focus on patient protection and scientific expertise as well as strong customer service – together, we can bring our expert services reflecting those core values to an even wider range of clinical research stakeholders."

"We're excited to bring these two distinguished organizations together," said Chris Jenkins, founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Sabai. "Alpha IRB's experience in late phase trials nicely complements Sabai's industry leading scientific expertise and exemplary service."

About Alpha IRB

Alpha IRB specializes in ethical review and human research protections through AAHRPP-accredited IRB services for clinical trial sponsors, CROs, sites and institutions. Alpha IRB was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

About Sabai
Sabai specializes in custom solutions for biosafety and human research protections through IRB, IBC, and consulting services. Headquartered in Chesterfield, MO, Sabai's biosafety and ethical review experts have supported their biotech, pharma, and device partners since 2017.

Contact: 
Sarah Attwood
[email protected]

SOURCE Sabai Group LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.