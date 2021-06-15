Sabatino Truffles introduces first White Truffle infused Avocado Oil

"Many of our customers tell us they love our truffle infused olive oils because they are keto and paleo-friendly. We also saw a lot of our customers seeking out products with Avocado Oil as a main ingredient, so we explored the concept. What we found in avocado oil was a fantastic base for our all-natural white truffle flavor. With the neutral flavor of avocado oil, the complexities and aromas of our white truffles really shine in this new first-of-its-kind oil," says Federico Balestra, CEO of Sabatino Tartufi.

The new White Truffled infused Avocado OIl is packaged in sleek, new 3.4-ounce bottles designed for easy storage in spice racks and cupboards and will retail for a suggested retail price of $14.99. The product is available online now at SabatinoTruffles.com and Amazon.com , and will also hit retail store shelves in the coming months. For more information, please visit SabatinoTruffles.com .

About Sabatino Tartufi: Sabatino Tartufi, also known as Sabatino Truffles is a leading truffle company based in Montecastrilli, Umbria, Italy, with U.S. headquarters in West Haven, CT. Founded in 1911, Sabatino has helped make truffles accessible to professional and home chefs for over 110 years. The company grows, produces, manufactures, and distributes truffles and truffle products to over 70 countries globally. The company product portfolio includes truffle oils, truffle salts, and the best-selling Truffle Zest® line of truffle seasonings. Sabatino Tartufi also holds the Guinness World Record for the largest white truffle ever sold. Visit www.sabatinotruffles.com to learn more.

